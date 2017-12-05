Replacing 'unbelievable teammate' Ryan Shazier tough task for Steelers

Antonio Brown explains what Ryan Shazier means to the Steelers and shares his team's mindset when Shazier was carted off the field. (0:55)

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers remain encouraged on Ryan Shazier's back injury, but in the short term, the team expects to be without one of its best playmakers and a likable locker room guy.

The numbers tell the story. Shazier is the only player in the league who leads his team in tackles (89), interceptions (three) and forced fumbles (two). Couple those numbers with a four-game streak of interceptions late last season and into the playoffs, and Shazier has become quite the pass defender.

"When we need a big play, he's one of the guys we look to," linebacker Vince Williams said."He's the middle linebacker and our signal-caller. It's going to be tough."

With Tyler Matakevich also hurt, the Steelers face many questions about their interior defense without Shazier flying around the field. Shazier's unique, rangy playmaking from sideline to sideline gives the Steelers more flexibility in mixing zone and man coverages. They might have to simplify with him out.

Shazier's impact on the Steelers' defense has been immense since the team selected him in the first round of the 2014 draft. Pittsburgh allows 5.17 yards per play with Shazier on the field, and 6.02 yards per play with him off the field. That's a jump from the league's fourth-best rate to second-worst, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Shazier did all that while missing 14 games in his first three years. Shazier was motivated to produce in his first healthy season, and he also challenged himself as a leader this offseason.

"Great competitor, unbelievable teammate, great football player," left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said. "To see him go down, especially after the campaign he has put together this year, is very unfortunate. Hopefully we get some good news about him."

To offset Shazier's loss for however long, the Steelers will need increased pressure on the quarterback to help the pass defense. Expect to still see Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt dropping into coverage often, but Dupree's sack Monday night shows perhaps the outside pass rush has not dried up.

Cornerback Joe Haden's return looms large, too.