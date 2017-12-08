How Steelers offense plans to replace 'enforcer' JuJu Smith-Schuster

Herm Edwards explains that the Steelers have more stars on offense than the Ravens, and they need to step up to get a win at home. (0:55)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are fired up about JuJu Smith-Schuster's suspension against the backdrop of Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka's overturned suspension for what they consider an equal or more egregious play. Several Steelers called the suspension "stupid."

But now, amid an emotionally charged week because of Ryan Shazier's injury, the Steelers must find a way to beat the Baltimore Ravens without their second-leading receiver.

One thing they know they'll have trouble replacing: Smith-Schsuter's physical blocking.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

"He's an enforcer," Martavis Bryant said.

But here's a loose plan for the Steelers:

Equal opportunity passes: Smith-Schuster plays in the slot and on the outside, so the Steelers don't have to replace a position as much as Smith-Schuster's overall presence. Bryant is expected to maintain his normal outside role, while Antonio Brown will continue to move around the formation. With Vance McDonald working his way back, expect many two-tight-end sets to attack Baltimore's defensive front. That worked well in Week 4 in Baltimore, where Le'Veon Bell ran wild for 144 yards on 35 carries.

"We've got to pick up his slack," Bryant said. "Everybody's playing their part to pick up the slack until he gets back."

Ben Roethlisberger says he will continue to take deep shots to Bryant despite the duo's one connection on passes of more than 30 yards in the air. Bryant outrunning a corner and making a play on an air ball would crack the game open.

Let Bell loose: Bell is on pace for 88 catches for the year, and 26 of his 66 receptions have come over the last three weeks. The Steelers have the screen game working, and without Smith-Schuster they can opt to work Bell out wide more. Bell isn't lined up as a receiver as often as in past years (perhaps missing training camp played a role), but Bell is still capable of beating linebackers and safeties at the line.

Wild card: Eli Rogers has fallen down the depth chart but is still capable of a crucial catch or two as a man-to-man beater. With Smith-Schuster's slot presence gone, Rogers is the only natural fit there outside of Brown and the tight ends. Don't be surprised if Rogers gets a healthy look. Justin Hunter also could be on the active list once again.