Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Officials calling 'maybe too much'

PITTSBURGH -- If you're seeing too much yellow during your NFL viewership, you're not alone.

Ben Roethlisberger feels the same way.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback looked at the big picture of officiating during his weekly radio show Tuesday, a timely topic coming out of Jesse James' controversial touchdown reversal.

"I think officials are calling a lot, maybe too much. I think officials are taking the game away some times," Roethlisberger said. "I think that they’re affecting the outcome, and I'm not trying to criticize officiating because I don't want to get fined or anything like that. I've heard it from many people. You watch a game and it's like almost every snap there seems to be a penalty and whether it's warranted or unwarranted, it just seems like there's a lot of penalties being called nowadays."

Roethlisberger thought he had a 10-yard touchdown to James with 28 seconds left to take a 30-27 lead over New England. But the officials ruled the catch incomplete because James didn't "survive the ground," prompting a wild sequence for the Steelers offense that resulted in a Roethlisberger interception.

Roethlisberger makes clear he thought James caught the ball, especially after a few days to digest the play.

"Honestly it makes less sense to me," Roethlisberger said. "I felt like he caught it. He brought it into his body and then reached out and then yeah, when he hit the ground it came loose, but I felt like the reach is credit of the football move."