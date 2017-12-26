Ben Roethlisberger's hot streak priming Steelers' playoff run

Ben Roethlisberger is preparing for next week's final regular season game against the Browns but the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback wants the opportunity for this Steelers team to play in the big game this year. (0:18)

PITTSBURGH -- A big reason the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready for anyone in the playoffs is the same reason they can survive without Antonio Brown, at least in the short term.

Ben Roethlisberger has the offense humming.

Not many quarterbacks are hotter than Big Ben, who posted his seventh consecutive game with multiple touchdowns in Monday's 34-6 blowout of the Houston Texans, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Since Week 11, Roethlisberger is averaging 325.5 passing yards per game with 16 total touchdowns to five interceptions while completing 173 of 255 passes (67.8 percent). A conservative second-half game plan while protecting a sizable lead over Houston kept Roethlisberger from increasing his 226-yard total with two scores.

Take away his interception in the final seconds of the loss to New England in Week 15 and Roethlisberger played a near-perfect game on the biggest stage.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

After completing his 200th game with the Steelers on Monday, Roethlisberger sounded less like a player taking a career victory lap and more like one setting the pace.

"To be with one team, to put the black and gold on every week for as many years as I have, for the fans and my teammates and the many, many teammates I've played for -- I've been blessed," Roethlisberger, 35, said from the podium.

Monday's win clinched a first-round playoff bye for the Steelers, who had the extra week of rest before reaching the Super Bowl in 2008 and 2010. Roethlisberger acknowledges he feels it's time to return, but sets a tone necessary for getting there: "It’s not going to be handed to us. It’s not going to be given. We have a lot to work to do."

That Pittsburgh emerged from the 27-24 Patriots loss more emboldened than deflated was not a facade. From Roethlisberger's arm to Le'Veon Bell's workload to coordinator Todd Haley's game-planning, the Steelers have a top-five offense they believe can contend with anyone.

Monday showed they were ready to take out their frustrations on the next opponent in their way, with the defense pouring six sacks on the Texans' ill-equipped quarterbacks and the offense utilizing several playmakers.

Roethlisberger used those playmakers in waves. Tight end Vance McDonald (four catches, 52 yards) started hot. Martavis Bryant (three catches, 60 yards) broke the first half open with several slick plays, including a physical push over the first-down mark on a routine slant and nifty sideline footwork on a go route. He has looked beastly the past two games, mostly without Brown.

And JuJu Smith-Schuster (six catches, 75 yards) sealed the game with his inside-outside physicality, most notably winning a hands battle with a cornerback 30 yards downfield for the catch over the top.

Offense won't be nearly this easy every week. The Texans' lost season imploded long ago. But the game's best wide receiver was out and Roethlisberger still had plenty of options -- in part because he hits those options in stride, completing 4 of 6 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against Houston blitzes.

"You can’t fill his shoes," Roethlisberger said of Brown. "I just tried to tell them [before the game] don’t try to fill them, just be the best you can be.”

Roethlisberger's slow start to the season took him out of the most valuable player race (a passer rating in the low-80s through eight weeks was among the lowest of his career), but his recent stretch has very much been MVP-caliber. He's throwing the ball with authority, he's well-protected in the pocket and the decisions are quick.

Thousands of Steelers fans packed NRG Stadium in Houston to see just that.

"I’m glad we could put on a pretty good show for them," Roethlisberger said.