Patriots not a factor in Mike Tomlin's decision whether to rest starters in Week 17

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be one of the top two seeds in the AFC playoffs and still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall spot, should the New England Patriots (12-3) drop their 1 p.m. ET Sunday game with the New York Jets (5-10).

The Steelers (12-3) also kick off at 1 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns (0-15). Although New England likely won't lose to the Jets, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he's blocking out that variable as he decides whether to rest starters.

"We will do what's best for us, short term and long, and we won't look back," Tomlin said Tuesday.

Asked if a potential No. 1 seed is a factor in his decision on resting starters, Tomlin said he'll focus on issues in his control.

"We're going to play and play to win the football game," Tomlin said. "I think when you just keep it that simple -- it's a football game, it's a regular-season football game, it's AFC North football, we're going to play to win. ... We've got no control over [the Patriots-Jets game]. We better take care of the business in our stadium. Fortunately, I've been in this thing long enough, you start having these hypothetical conversations ... you realize you're setting yourself up for big-time failure. You better focus on the challenge in our stadium."

Starters who sit for all of Week 17 would get nearly three weeks of rest before playing in the division round, which can cut both ways. Feeling fresh for a playoff run would do certain players well, especially those with a big workload (Le'Veon Bell's 406 touches come to mind). But the Steelers run the risk of falling flat in the divisional round because of rust, especially considering their sluggish play when coming off regular-season byes. The Steelers lost three straight post-bye games from 2014-16 and looked largely uninspired in a 20-17 win this season in Indianapolis after a bye. Conversely, they reached the Super Bowl in 2008 and 2010 after enjoying a first-round playoff bye.

One option is playing all starters but pulling them at some point.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on his radio show Tuesday that head coaches such as Tomlin "get paid the big bucks" to figure out scenarios like this. What's clear is Tomlin doesn't plan on overthinking this, especially with one of the league's hottest teams.

"I'll take the mindset and approach that I'm going out there to play another football game," Roethlisberger said.