Steelers promise no yacht pictures on playoffs bye weekend

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers players have discussed staying low-key on the bye weekend, resting up and not doing anything crazy.

Team captain Cam Heyward isn't expecting any social-media pics from teammates re-enacting Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants receivers posing on a yacht in Miami before the 2017 playoffs.

"They already did it for us. I don’t think we need to duplicate anything that’s already been done,” said Heyward, whose Steelers are the AFC's No. 2 seed in the playoffs. “Guys understand what’s at stake and what we need to do. I think everybody’s trying to lay low, and I think this cyclone bomb thing is detracting a lot of people from getting out of here.”

Selfies are allowed, but there won't be any yacht photos coming from Cameron Heyward, Bud Dupree and the Steelers this weekend. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire

Linebacker Vince Williams jokingly told teammates after Friday’s practice that he’d greet them at the airport if they try to leave town or do anything silly.

Though some players probably will travel, the bad weather across the country has affected plans.

“I’m just watching [the games this weekend],” Williams said. “I’m letting everybody else go out there and go to war. We earned this break and I’m going to take it.”

All-Pro answer: Hayward didn't make the Pro Bowl but got something better -- his first first-team All-Pro honor after a 12-sack season for Pittsburgh.

Heyward -- one of four Steelers to make the first team, joining running back Le'Veon Bell, wide receiver Antonio Brown and guard David DeCastro -- appreciates the honor, but wants a Super Bowl more.

"Very thankful to be recognized. It means I had a good year. But my year’s not over yet," Hayward said. "We've got one [playoff game] guaranteed and we’re looking for three. My goal is to keep playing well from here on out, finding different motivations. Getting snubbed by one thing is not going to stop me, and getting recognized by one thing is not going to stop me."