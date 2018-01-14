Le'Veon Bell wants to stay in Pittsburgh, but 'circumstances' might stand in way

Ben Roethlisberger attempts to run in for a touchdown but laterals the ball to Le'Veon Bell, who gets into the end zone for Pittsbugh. (0:28)

PITTSBURGH -- Running back Le'Veon Bell said he would like to be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, but he left open the possibility that it might not happen.

"Of course," Bell said when asked if he wanted to be in Pittsburgh next season following the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. "I never want to leave this city, but obviously, circumstances and things like that. But I definitely don't."

Bell said he thinks the Steelers have the right players to make another run at the playoffs next season, but he didn't say if that group includes himself.

"I think we get everyone healthy, it can even be more special," he said. "Give credit to [Antonio Brown]. He went out there at whatever percent and still gave his all. Obviously, wasn’t himself. Still made plays. Being incredible. Guys like that, you can’t come across all the time."

"I never want to leave this city," Le'Veon Bell said after Sunday's defeat, "but obviously, circumstances and things like that." Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bell showed his worth Sunday by rushing 16 times for 67 yards and a touchdown and catching nine passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. In his three previous career playoff games, he had four catches for 3 yards.

Bell said he hasn't thought about his future much or the possibility that this could have been his last game with the Steelers.

"Just the fact that I lost a game, I kind of feel the same way. All four games we lost this year, I feel the same way," he said. "I hadn't thought about it. I'll go back, and tomorrow when I wake up, it might cross my mind, but I haven't made it that far yet."

The All-Pro running back told ESPN on Friday that he was prepared to sit out the season or even retire if he is franchise-tagged for a second straight year. Bell played on a $12.1 million franchise tag in 2017. He said he isn't going to settle for anything and is comfortable with his legacy, having done everything but win a Super Bowl.

"I don't necessarily care about the money aspect of it," Bell told ESPN on Friday. "I just want to be valued where I'm at. If I am playing this game, I want to set standards for all the other running backs behind me, like Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon, guys like that. I'm a guy they can kind of look at. I feel I can do that. I'm in a position where I can do that, and I'm going to do it."

Bell said he didn't think talk of his future was a distraction or had any effect on his teammates.

"No, not at all," he said. "Guys weren't talking about it or thinking about it. I wasn't even thinking about it. At the end of the day, we were trying to win a Super Bowl. That was the main goal. Everybody wasn't worried about it or thinking about it. I don't think it was a distraction at all."

If Bell doesn't return to Pittsburgh, he will have amassed 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns on 1,229 carries in 62 regular-season games with the franchise. He has caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven touchdowns.

In four postseason games, he has 81 carries for 424 yards and three touchdowns and 13 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.