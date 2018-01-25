Ben Roethlisberger thanks Todd Haley 'for everything he did' with Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Discussion about Todd Haley's departure as Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator last week centered around his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger.

Though the relationship worked for six successful seasons -- as one player pointed out, the two never bickered on the practice field or in front of the team -- the whispers of tension persisted and reports of relational fractures kept coming.

But this week the two get a happy ending of sorts. On the same day the Cleveland Browns announced Haley as their new offensive coordinator, Roethlisberger spoke fondly of his time with Haley after completing Wednesday's Pro Bowl practice.

"Look at the track record -- top-5 offense every year I thought was very impressive," Roethlisberger said. "What he brought to us with the playcalling, things like that, was awesome. I thank him for everything he did and now we get to play him twice a year and we’ll see what happens."

Despite the public back-and-forth that appeared to pit the quarterback and coordinator at odds -- remember the QB sneak debate? -- Roethlisberger said the two did not clash aside from the occasional "miscommunication."

But Roethlisberger's familiarity with new coordinator Randy Fichtner, his long-time quarterbacks coach, might breed less miscommunication.

Roethlisberger said he didn't lobby to the Rooney family for Fichtner to get promoted but adds, "everyone kind of knew we have a good relationship. I don't think it was any secret we have a great relationship. I think that's what they wanted to propel moving forward."

As for Haley, the Browns wasted little time hiring him after he and the Steelers parted ways on Tuesday. Now Haley must find a way to beat the team that has defeated the Browns in 10 of their last 11 meetings.

"If I was going to turn over the playcalling duties to someone else, it had to be someone that was experienced and had a long history of success," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "When Todd became available, I jumped at the opportunity."