Antonio Brown plans to protect 'my spot' in NFL receiver pantheon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- No NFL player works a Pro Bowl scene quite like Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, who took endless selfies, signed hundreds of autographs and greeted fellow Pro Bowlers for hugs at every turn this week in Orlando.

Brown might be the game's most marketable receiver -- his jersey sales consistently rank among the NFL's top 10 -- but that popularity aligns with production that might have widened the gulf in the competition to be the game's best receiver.

Antonio Brown was as gregarious as ever during Pro Bowl week, but he insists he's already put his record-setting 2017 season behind him. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

In 2015-16, Julio Jones and Brown pushed each other for that crown, with Odell Beckham Jr. and others steadily climbing. Some evaluators might still pick Jones over Brown when building a team because of the Atlanta Falcons playmaker's combination of strength and speed.

But the 5-foot-11 Brown has achieved a consistency never before seen in the NFL. His fifth straight 100-catch season, now an NFL record, might have been his best. Brown was a legitimate MVP candidate with 101 catches, 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns before a Week 15 calf injury, which didn't stop him from scoring two touchdowns in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars' potent cornerback tandem.

Asked about his place in the game after a Pro Bowl practice, Brown's reflection was brief, thanks to the work ahead.

"They are all coming. Everyone wants my spot," Brown told ESPN. "That's the pressure of being at the top. Everybody wants to be where you're at. That's why I have to continue to work, continue to get better to keep that level up.”

Brown was one of nine Steelers at the Pro Bowl, and though he didn't connect much with Ben Roethlisberger during Sunday's game (one catch, 3 yards), he wasn't going half-speed as is customary for this all-star game -- at least behind the scenes. Brown said he already has resumed training as if last year never happened.

There's too much at stake, said Brown, who acknowledged his past accomplishments mean little for 2018. "Every year we start new. Obviously, I've built a good résumé for myself. But every year we have to build it back up. What I've done behind me doesn't matter. I've got to always get better.”

Brown experienced a wild 2017 that included a Facebook Live broadcast from a playoff locker room that drew Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's ire, a Week 4 Gatorade cooler flip and tons of production on the field.

He is hesitant to revisit any of it. Year 9 is upon him.

"I've already bottled [last year] up," Brown said.