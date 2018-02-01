        <
          Tough sell: Le'Veon Bell tweets $60M cash 'not enough' to run with Jets

          5:10 PM ET
          Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- If Le'Veon Bell hits unrestricted free agency, his courtship with the New York Jets would be off to a rocky start.

          The Steelers running back responded bluntly to a Jets fan who promised $60 million in cash for Bell to trade black-and-gold for green-and-white.

          Bell tends to take a playful approach to social media, but Jets safety Jamal Adams joined the fun, reminding Bell that the Jets will be a destination for free agents in 2018.

          Bell declined to share his "magic number" for a long-term contract last week from the Pro Bowl, but perhaps that number varies from team to team. The Jets are armed with $72.45 million in cap space for 2018, according to Overthecap.com, and they do need a running back. Bell has trained in the past with Jets running back Matt Forte, a standard-bearer for receiving tailbacks such as Bell.

          Bell would welcome free agency but says he's confident he'll reach a contract with Pittsburgh. He does not want to play on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year, despite the price tag of around $14.5 million. He's hopeful both sides agree by Feb. 20, the first day teams can designate the franchise tag on a player.

