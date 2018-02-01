Tough sell: Le'Veon Bell tweets $60M cash 'not enough' to run with Jets

PITTSBURGH -- If Le'Veon Bell hits unrestricted free agency, his courtship with the New York Jets would be off to a rocky start.

The Steelers running back responded bluntly to a Jets fan who promised $60 million in cash for Bell to trade black-and-gold for green-and-white.

🙄 that ain't enough to come run with the Jets... https://t.co/R0Ockg5Leh — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) February 1, 2018

Bell tends to take a playful approach to social media, but Jets safety Jamal Adams joined the fun, reminding Bell that the Jets will be a destination for free agents in 2018.

Woah big dawg. Show some luv. We will be the talk of the league this coming year. How much you need? Let me run to the bank. I gotcha my boy. Haha #DontSleep https://t.co/HZYBvh2Mc3 — JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) February 1, 2018

Bell declined to share his "magic number" for a long-term contract last week from the Pro Bowl, but perhaps that number varies from team to team. The Jets are armed with $72.45 million in cap space for 2018, according to Overthecap.com, and they do need a running back. Bell has trained in the past with Jets running back Matt Forte, a standard-bearer for receiving tailbacks such as Bell.

Bell would welcome free agency but says he's confident he'll reach a contract with Pittsburgh. He does not want to play on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year, despite the price tag of around $14.5 million. He's hopeful both sides agree by Feb. 20, the first day teams can designate the franchise tag on a player.