LeBron James lets JuJu Smith-Schuster down easy, not joining Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster won't be getting his wish.

The wide receiver has rolled out an arbitrary but entertaining social media campaign to lure LeBron James -- a serious football player before becoming the greatest hoopster on the planet -- to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He even went on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" rocking a No. 23 'King James' Steelers jersey.

James appreciates the offer.

"Naw, I'm fine with my sport that I’ve got," said James, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "It's pretty funny, though. I saw some of the (headlines) that they had me in a Steelers uniform. I like tank tops and shorts. I’ve tried the shoulder pads and it was fun while it lasted. But I'm a tank top and shorts guy."

Smith-Schuster is ready in case James changes his mind. He's even holding out salary-cap space to sign King James, joking the Steelers haven't signed teammate Le'Veon Bell yet because "they're waiting on @KingJames. Making sure the money right."

Bell joined the action with a timely tweet, considering his situation entering the second year on the franchise tag:

that idea sounds littyyyyyy 🔥🔥🔥 ... just gotta find a way to pay him first https://t.co/1RFVKlaGEc — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 7, 2018

James was a standout football player on the Ohio prep scene before picking basketball full time. Ohio State was ready to give him a football scholarship.

Why Smith-Schuster is courting James is uncertain, but he can make a pitch.

Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5VLcjIPpSO — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 6, 2018

The question is "Where would James play?" I'm guessing tight end, alongside Smith-Schuster in the slot.