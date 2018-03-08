        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          LeBron James lets JuJu Smith-Schuster down easy, not joining Steelers

          10:07 AM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster won't be getting his wish.

          The wide receiver has rolled out an arbitrary but entertaining social media campaign to lure LeBron James -- a serious football player before becoming the greatest hoopster on the planet -- to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          He even went on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" rocking a No. 23 'King James' Steelers jersey.

          James appreciates the offer.

          "Naw, I'm fine with my sport that I’ve got," said James, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "It's pretty funny, though. I saw some of the (headlines) that they had me in a Steelers uniform. I like tank tops and shorts. I’ve tried the shoulder pads and it was fun while it lasted. But I'm a tank top and shorts guy."

          Smith-Schuster is ready in case James changes his mind. He's even holding out salary-cap space to sign King James, joking the Steelers haven't signed teammate Le'Veon Bell yet because "they're waiting on @KingJames. Making sure the money right."

          Bell joined the action with a timely tweet, considering his situation entering the second year on the franchise tag:

          James was a standout football player on the Ohio prep scene before picking basketball full time. Ohio State was ready to give him a football scholarship.

          Why Smith-Schuster is courting James is uncertain, but he can make a pitch.

          The question is "Where would James play?" I'm guessing tight end, alongside Smith-Schuster in the slot.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.