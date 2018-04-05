Antonio Brown adds garbage-can hurdles, Rocky-inspired jogs to offseason

PITTSBURGH -- No one does the offseason quite like Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who pops up in random gyms in South Florida, hangs with celebrities, shoots Drake videos and sits courtside at Miami Heat games.

Brown's latest wrinkle shows a championship-style approach to South Beach. Brown is training with literally anyone who wants to join him.

When he's not clearing garbage cans, he's running with kids who are chanting 'AB-AB-AB' alongside him. Rapper Jim Jones joins him.

At age 29, Brown is focused on protecting his top spot in the receiving pantheon. That means punishing every workout.

"I hated every minute of training," Brown wrote in a recent Instagram post. "But I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'"

While Le'Veon Bell's future in Pittsburgh is in doubt after receiving his second consecutive franchise tag, Brown is set to play out most or all of his four-year contract extension. The Steelers just reworked his deal to save the team salary cap space. By kicking 2018 money down the line to future years, the Steelers remind they aren't expecting him to slow down any time soon.

Neither is Brown.