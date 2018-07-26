Next stop on Antonio Brown's helicopter tour: Super Bowl

WR Antonio Brown shows up with his family to Steelers camp in a helicopter. (0:36)

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown doesn't know what distractions you're talking about.

"This is my lifestyle," said Brown minutes after reporting to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in a jet black helicopter that landed softly on the St. Vincent College grass, alongside three of his kids and girlfriend and sporting a tiny Louis Vuitton briefcase.

The whole thing was sort of ridiculous in a harmless way. An oversized Nike bus awaited Brown for picture-taking as media watched his every move. On a slow day for Steelers storylines, Brown has a flair for creating them.

Consider the briefcase and the chopper symbolic, because Brown made it so. Aside from jokes about the helicopter's practicality -- "I just want to be on time and ready to go," he quipped -- Brown's arrival highlighted the work ahead, the burden he must lift to stay among the NFL's best and the respect he plans to put on his name.

Changes are happening around Brown. Le'Veon Bell's contract status will likely lead him to unrestricted free agency in 2019. Martavis Bryant is gone. And Brown himself bemoaned "constant" pressure after perceived or real criticism surrounding the organized team activities he missed this offseason.

Brown briefly touched on a few of those topics Wednesday, calling himself "rejuvenated" after a full offseason. He expects the best from Bell whenever Bell returns from franchise tag exile (probably in September).

But he was most passionate when highlighting the superb physical conditioning he planned to put "on display" all camp.

"Still excited about playing the game, showing I can still be a top player for our team and around the league," Brown said. "My focus is not money. We don't do this for money. We do this to represent my name. I've got my family here and I'm ready to go to work today. The contracts don't matter. Money don't matter. At this point from here on out it's about being in great shape and helping the team win."

Coach Mike Tomlin is all for that. When asked about Brown's arrival, Tomlin smiled and said simply, "That's A.B. I love it. He's ready to go."

In 2017, Brown pushed for an MVP after recording his NFL-record fifth consecutive 100-catch season, a feat he accomplished by Week 15. He strengthened his place atop the NFL receiver pantheon.

But Brown is letting the helicopter blades blow that performance away, hoping this year resets another record -- a seventh Super Bowl for Pittsburgh.

"We know what's expected," Brown said. "We know what's at stake. It's the first day of the journey. We've got the desire to do something great."