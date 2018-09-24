Steelers need Ben Roethlisberger now more than ever

Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi think the Buccaneers' magic will continue in Week 3 against the Steelers. (0:39)

TAMPA -- He's without a win or an All-Pro running back.

Two key offensive linemen are injured.

His top receiver is disgruntled and his defense is leaky.

As far as September challenges go, Ben Roethlisberger faces one of his steepest in recent years starting Monday night in Tampa Bay, where the Pittsburgh Steelers need a vintage Big Ben performance in the worst way.

But since 2004, Roethlisberger never has experienced a losing season, and he's not about to start now.

"It's just about being about your business, about your job, and going out there to practice, to meetings and being on time, and making sure you are holding guys accountable," said Roethlisberger about his preparation this week.

The latest Big Ben iteration could provide the spark.

Roethlisberger's game has evolved from young game manager behind a loaded defense to improvisational playmaker who took too many sacks to quick-strike passer who avoids them. The ability to get hot -- recording his NFL-record fifth 450-yard game last week against Kansas City -- keeps Roethlisberger in the pantheon of top-flight quarterbacks. The 47 interceptions in his last 43 games since 2015 have held him back, ranking near the bottom of the league during that span.

But several teammates have been adamant that Roethlisberger's renewed physical focus at age 36 will pay off this year. Roethlisberger has looked noticeably slimmer thanks to reduced sugars and carbs and a stronger commitment to the weight room.

When center and good friend Maurkice Pouncey saw Roethlisberger arrive at training camp, he asked him how he scored the beach body.

"For him, he's up there in years and he's taken a lot of stuff," Pouncey said. "Now he's trying to maintain his body the right way. It's different for quarterbacks. You have to stay sharp. You have to be one of the smartest players on the field and be in great shape. You know it's physical out there the older you get. He looks amazing. He came and proved what everybody wanted to see."

Ben Roethlisberger recorded his NFL-record fifth 450-yard game in Week 2 against Kansas City. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

Asked whether the physical change will translate on the field, Roethlisberger said to talk to him at the midseason point.

If the Steelers must lean on shootouts to win, they'll need Roethlisberger's no-huddle offense to take flight on the road.

Roethlisberger's last road game of more than two touchdown passes came in Week 12 of 2016. He has five such Heinz Field performances since then.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter won't be phased by those numbers. Asked which part of the Roethlisberger scouting report scares him the most, he said, "all of it."

"Almost impossible to sack him," Koetter said. "Underrated as a scramble. He's got great guys on the outside, communicates via hand signals, he can stand there flat-footed and throw it 65 yards downfield. Their screen game, their underneath game, their crossing routes -- all of it is very difficult to stop."

Roethlisberger is prepared take ownership of games if the defense continues to struggle. Last week, Roethlisberger threw 60 times without an interception while starting back James Conner rushed eight times for 17 yards.

"Sometimes you have to play catch-up, you have to play up the other team's offense, whatever it may be," Roethlisberger said. "If they are throwing it around every single play and scoring quickly, then you have to find ways to score points. We just have to be prepared for whatever style of offense we need to play."

When he gets hot ... Ben Roethlisberger is now seventh all-time in NFL passing yards with 51,852 after surpassing John Elway in Week 2 against Kansas City. He now owns the NFL record for most 450-yard games. Player Games Ben Roethlisberger 5 Dan Marino 4 Peyton Manning 3 Drew Brees 3

With retirement rumors dissipating and a contract re-negotiation a year away, Roethlisberger can use 2018 to set the tone for his late-30s career arc.

In his last contract year, in 2014, Roethlisberger had arguably his best season with 4,952 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Steelers entered the season eyeing a fifth consecutive double-digit-win season and still have plans for that.

Roethlisberger typically isn't included among the top two quarterbacks in the league, spots nearly universally reserved for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Roethlisberger will let the wins talk for him, Pouncey said.

"I don't know if it bothers him, but he wants to be the best he can possibly be," Pouncey said. "He's accomplished so much in his life that it's hard to say that would bother him, but I know for a fact he wants to get this offensive line and this team a championship."