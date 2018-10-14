Steelers' late-game brilliance breaks Bengals' spirit -- again

        <
          Roethlisberger connects with Brown for game-winning TD (0:36)

          With 15 seconds remaining, Ben Roethlisberger throws to Antonio Brown who turns on the jets for a 31-yard game-winning touchdown. (0:36)

          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          CINCINNATI -- Same as it ever was.

          Antonio Brown made sure of it with an All-Pro walk-off score.

          The Pittsburgh Steelers broke the Cincinnati Bengals' spirit for the sixth straight time in Paul Brown Stadium with their toughest all-around performance of the season.

          Brown broke free over the middle for a catch and run between Bengals defenders and an untouched, 31-yard score with 10 seconds left, giving Pittsburgh a 28-21 win.

          JuJu Smith-Schuster, who said Friday that he wasn’t eager to discuss his vicious hit on Vontaze Burfict last year and just wanted to help the Steelers “get a W,” was a catalyst with three catches on the final drive and the two-point conversion.

          The Bengals’ efficient 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 21-20 lead left the Steelers with 1:18 left and all three timeouts. That was plenty of time for Ben Roethlisberger, who orchestrated his 39th career game-winning drive.

          For much of the game, the Steelers lined up and smacked the Bengals with three-tight-end sets, pulling guards, fullbacks and bruising running back play.

          The 28-point outing doesn’t fully illustrate the Steelers’ work up front. James Conner had open lanes to plow through on his way to 5.8 yards per carry. Roethlisberger didn’t take a sack.

          And for the sixth time in the Marvin Lewis era, Cincinnati entered a game against Pittsburgh with the better record and as the betting favorite and lost.

          The Steelers’ recovery from a disastrous sequence before halftime made the difference.

          The Steelers were up 14-7 with 1:07 in the half and gave up a touchdown 48 seconds later thanks to a short kickoff, Andy Dalton making easy throws to the sideline and Artie Burns’ coverage bust in the end zone on a Tyler Boyd score.

          But they responded out of halftime with three-and-outs on back-to-back defensive series and an 85-yard drive capped by Chris Boswell’s 21-yard field goal. Conner delivered forearm blows on his way to 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns, eliciting a “damn James” tweet with a bicep emoji from Le’Veon Bell, who was watching at home.

          Conner and Vance McDonald took turns delivering punishment on Burfict & Co., with McDonald trucking Burfict on the sideline in the second quarter.

          Roethlisberger finished with 369 yards and one touchdown on 32-of-46 passing, avoiding mistakes by taking what Cincinnati gave him. That often meant finding McDonald (seven catches, 68 yards) and Smith-Schuster (seven catches, 111 yards). Brown added 105 yards on what was a balanced day for the offense.

          Don’t look now, but the Steelers’ oft-maligned defense has allowed a respectable 50 points in their past 10 quarters. In the absence of a turnover, the Steelers lined up and got stops when necessary. Stephon Tuitt’s first sack of the year disrupted a comfortable Bengals drive early in the fourth quarter.

          The Steelers vault to 3-2-1, well-positioned in the AFC North race against the 4-2 Bengals and others.

