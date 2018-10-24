JuJu's creative plan to bring back Le'Veon: 120 lottery tickets

JuJu Smith-Schuster is keeping his fingers crossed after throwing his hat in the ring and buying himself 120 Mega Millions lottery tickets. (1:09)

JuJu on lottery: 'Had to shoot my shot' (1:09)

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster had the ultimate walk-off quote after concluding his interview on his recent Mega Millions foray.

"I tried to win it so we could get Le'Veon (Bell) back," Smith-Schuster said. "It didn't work."

While Bell continues his holdout, Smith-Schuster purchased 120 Mega Millions tickets at a local gas station this week.

He said he got five of the numbers correct and won $10, which he'll use to play Powerball on Wednesday night.

Man @LeVeonBell I did my best for you!!! No luck tho 😭😂 https://t.co/yFmXylmFgm — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2018

Many Steelers players purchased at least a few tickets, and on Wednesday a few offensive linemen debated whether the burdens of winning the $1.6 billion prize would be worth it.

Smith-Schuster, who leads the Steelers in receptions (42) and yards (561) entering Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns, said curiosity sparked his purchase.

"If you don’t ever play, you never know," he said. "I had to go in there and shoot my shot.”

Smith-Schuster is in the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal. Asked what he would have done with the Mega Millions, Smith-Schuster said he'd take care of his teammates, then jokingly took that back.

"I'd still play ball, but have better cars, a better house, have that lifestyle," Smith-Schuster said.