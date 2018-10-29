Le'Veon Bell saga: $7.6M available, report dates, trade options

Antonio Brown credits the Steelers O-line and James Conner for controlling the ground game and looks to Le'Veon Bell's return. (0:28)

PITTSBURGH -- It's not a Steelers media session without a few Le'Veon Bell questions, and Ben Roethlisberger wasn't having it.

"I don't want to talk about Le'Veon," Roethlisberger said after a 33-18 win over the Cleveland Browns that featured James Conner running wild for 212 total yards. "I want to talk about this win and the guys that are here. Sorry."

The Steelers have produced three straight wins with Conner as the lead back. Meanwhile, they wait for their old flame, Bell, who had made plans to show up during Weeks 7-8 but changed course.

Where does that leave the Steelers and Bell as they approach the midseason mark? Let's get back into it.

When's the next realistic date for Bell to report?

The next "X" on the calendar is Tuesday, the trade deadline. Bell could show at 4:01 p.m., one minute after the deadline expires. If he decides to come back this week, Wednesday might make more sense since that's the first official day of game-planning. Tuesday is an off day for players.

By doing so, Bell would ensure he's not traded. The Steelers can't trade him right now because Bell hasn't signed his franchise tag. A team can't deal an unsigned player.

So, Tuesday starts a two-week running clock. He must show by Nov. 13 -- the Tuesday of Week 11 -- to be able to play this season. Bell is on record that he'll play in 2018. So, basically he has 14 days starting Tuesday.

If he reports on Wednesday, how much money has he lost and how much can he make?

Bell has officially forfeited $6.84 million, or 8/17th of his $14.5-million franchise tag. That's money Bell can't recoup, though he's counting on his next big contract covering that amount and more.

But he can still make $7.695 million if he shows up this week. Despite the losses, that amount would make him the highest-paid running back in the league this year.

What would have to happen for Bell to be traded while he's still away?

Up until Tuesday, the Steelers must show Bell a proposal, and Bell must approve of his new destination in exchange for his franchise-tag signature. Bell said he'd be open to such a scenario if a new team values winning and signing him to a lucrative extension. That would be a good-faith proposition, since Bell can't negotiate with any team while on the tag. Talks would have to wait until the offseason, which isn't ideal for teams because a lot can change over two months.

Le'Veon Bell must show up by Nov. 13 or he will not be able to play this season by rule. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

But once that tender is signed, the Steelers can ship him off to Indianapolis or Cleveland or San Francisco, whoever wants him.

He wouldn't see the Steelers' facility again, perhaps only to take a physical before leaving.

Regardless, there has been minimal trade buzz surrounding Bell.

What happens if he doesn't report this week?

The Steelers travel to Baltimore for an AFC North clash with the Ravens with Conner as the lead back. Bell probably will stay in Miami then contemplate whether to return to action in Week 10 or Week 11.

If he really wants to get crazy and skip the whole year, the Steelers must decide if they want to go through the tag process all over again. The transition tag is an option because they can still trade him but walking away allows them to secure a good compensatory pick.

What about the roster exemption list? Would the Steelers utilize this to avoid paying Bell an extra two weeks after he reports?

Putting Bell on the exemption list gives them the option to pay him or withhold pay for up to two weeks. So, this is a factor, and and a few outlets, including Fox Sports and DKPittsburghSports.com, have reported the Steelers don't want to pay Bell for that period, thus keeping him away.

But if Bell returns in good shape and looks ready to contribute, the Steelers would have good reason to activate him on that first week. That's what they did last year, and Bell would only show up in football shape. He's not coming if he's not ready.

How will the Steelers work Bell back in?

The most logical step for the Steelers is to start Conner while they progressively work Bell back. Then, once he's ready, the Steelers will gladly take back an All-Pro as long as Conner has a solidified role. He has earned that much.

The Steelers have grown tired of the Bell questions in the locker room, but they do like the idea of a killer Bell-Conner combo.

"Can't wait to see [Conner] and Juice together," linebacker Vince Williams tweeted Sunday.