Roethlisberger, Steelers shock Jaguars with epic comeback

Ben Roethlisberger rolls right and plunges into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown versus the Jaguars. (0:29)

JACKSONVILLE -- Ben Roethlisberger finally slew the Jacksonville dragon with his hard-nosed play.

To cap a brilliant fourth quarter, Roethlisberger stretched the nose of the football across the goal line on a diving 1-yard touchdown run with three seconds left as the Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the Jaguars 20-16 on Sunday.

After an awful stretch of play for much of the game, Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense were unbelievable on two scoring drives spanning 148 yards to clinch the victory.

The image of Roethlisberger diving to shake a Myles Jack tackling attempt provides the perfect snapshot for the Steelers' gutsy six-game winning streak, fueling a serious playoff push.

The winning score looked something like a shovel option play, and when Roethlisberger didn’t like his options, he ran for it, knowing the Steelers had one timeout left.

That timeout was saved from the Steelers' previous defensive series, when, inside the two-minute drill, Pittsburgh stuffed Jacksonville’s third-and-5 rushing attempt.

How Roethlisberger got a 300-yard game out of this is unreal. Through the first 43 minutes, Roethlisberger had 66 yards and three interceptions on 11-of-24 passing. He ended it with 314 yards and two touchdowns -- a 78-yard bomb to Antonio Brown late in the third quarter and a beautiful back-of-the-end-zone strike to a leaping Vance McDonald for 11 yards.

As Jacksonville built a 16-0 lead, Roethlisberger and the Steelers appeared to be navigating through quicksand for much of what was a very winnable game.

Turns out it was.

Ben Roethlisberger recorded his 41st game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime on Sunday, breaking a tie with John Elway for the sixth most by any QB since the 1970 merger. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

That doesn’t change the fact that Jacksonville controlled the pace with rangy defenders and a stout running game. But Pittsburgh was at its gutsy best late.

After committing seven turnovers in two matchups against Jacksonville last year, Roethlisberger entered this matchup as one of the league’s hottest quarterbacks, armed with motivation to quiet Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who called him "decent at best" in the offseason.

There’s something about the presence of Ramsey and the Jags' defense that makes Roethlisberger look indecisive at times. That’s been the case over the past two regular-season matchups (including Sunday's win), with Roethlisberger and Brown trying the same slant routes, and Ramsey making the same play for an interception over the top -- one of two picks for Ramsey in the game. In his past two regular-season games against Jacksonville, Roethlisberger has one touchdown and six interceptions when targeting Brown. The offense converted one of its first nine third downs and got in scoring range for the first time thanks to two Jacksonville penalties. James Conner also had two bad drops.

Somehow, the Steelers overcame all of that. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brown each had 100-yard games, making key catches in the fourth quarter, and Roethlisberger found his rhythm late.

play 0:33 Brown burns Ramsey for 78-yd TD Ben Roethlisberger heaves a pass to Antonio Brown, who breaks free and beats Jalen Ramsey in a footrace to the end zone.

The defense had two goals: stop the run, and don’t let quarterback Blake Bortles get out on bootlegs.

They achieved those two goals for the most part. Bortles was rarely a threat, and the Steelers sacked him five times for a loss of 40 yards. The Jacksonville offense managed one touchdown.

At least for most of the game, Bortles didn’t need to be great because of a running game that dominated the first half with 141 yards, holding onto the ball for nearly 23 minutes.

But the Steelers stuffed the run in the second half, which helped put Pittsburgh in position to win.