Steel melts: Steelers suffer historic collapse to Chargers

PITTSBURGH -- Philip Rivers slowly, surgically worked the Los Angeles Chargers' offense down the field for the soul-stealing drive as precious seconds melted off the clock.

It shouldn't have been that dramatic.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell apart in historic fashion Sunday against the Chargers, who scored 23 unanswered points in the second half on the way to a 33-30 victory.

That the Steelers went offside twice before Mike Badgley's eventual 29-yard field goal in the final seconds (and jumped offside during the winning kick, too) perfectly encapsulated this mess. And, somehow, Antonio Brown's 154 yards weren't enough.

Ben Roethlisberger's 281 yards and two touchdown passes weren't enough to prevent a second-half collapse to the Chargers. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

This stat is wild: The Steelers entered the game 174-0-1 at home with at least a 16-point lead at any point in a game, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Until now.

This is how a you turn a 23-7 lead into a seven-point deficit in less than nine minutes of game time spanning the late third quarter to early fourth.

Safety Sean Davis accidentally rocks corner Joe Haden over the middle to turn an interception into a Keenan Allen touchdown off the bounce. Haden undercut the route and looked poised to get the pick before Davis dislodged the ball, which fell right into Allen's hands.

Rivers throws a two-point conversion to Antonio Gates with Artie Burns, not Haden, on the field.

The Steelers offensive line commits a penalty and allows a Joey Bosa sack.

Desmond King returns a punt 73 yards for a touchdown with 12:52 left, with Steelers corner Brian Allen appearing to get blocked in the back during the return.

Rivers throws to Keenan Allen for another two-point conversion.

A Steelers three-and-out.

Justin Jackson runs nearly untouched for an 18-yard score with 8:09 left against a defense that allowed 2 rushing yards in the first half.

The Heinz Field crowd goes silent.

The Chargers took a 30-23 lead as the Steelers mustered 35 total yards on the first three drives of the second half.

The Steelers fought back with a 12-play, 78-yard drive. James Conner's fourth-and-1 conversion and a 10-yard screen pass got Pittsburgh into the red zone with 4:51 left. Conner got injured, and rookie Jaylen Samuels finished the job with a 10-yard touchdown catch over the middle.

But instead of getting a stop and getting the ball back, the Steelers allowed the Chargers to take the clock all the way down with a poised 11-play, 64-yard drive. Nose tackle Javon Hargrave nearly got a sack as Rivers delivered over the middle to Allen for a third-down conversion with less than two minutes left.

After allowing just those 2 rushing yards in the first half, the Steelers allowed the Chargers 83 in the second.

Los Angeles (9-3) certainly got some help. Rivers' 46-yard touchdown pass to Travis Benjamin in the first half shouldn't have happened because his right tackle had an egregious false start. Officials didn't call it.

But the Steelers (7-4-1) showed little resistance when the Chargers attacked, and Brown's season-high receiving-yards total gets buried by the loss.

In the first half, Ben Roethlisberger was 6-of-7 for 117 yards on targets to Brown compared to 9-of-18 for 55 yards and an interception to other targets. Once the Chargers made adjustments on Brown, Roethlisberger couldn't find the magic with other receivers.

Now the Steelers' playoff future just got murkier.

Not even prime time, the Steelers' usual antidote to any worries, could help on this night.