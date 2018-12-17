Steelers finally slay Patriots dragon with one Joe Haden leap

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden speaks to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio after the Steelers defeat the Patriots at home 17-10. (1:11)

PITTSBURGH -- Coach Mike Tomlin promised "Redemption Sunday."

Instead, he got the Gronk hurdle.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden's leaping interception over New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in the fourth quarter was the signature play of the year for a Pittsburgh defense that finally exorcised the Patriots demon.

The red zone jump with 7:43 left in the contest helped break a three-game losing streak, snap a four-game stretch without an interception and seal the franchise's first win over New England in six tries, 17-10.

Then in the final seconds, with the Patriots facing fourth-and-15 at the 21, the Steelers batted down Tom Brady's pass over the middle and Heinz Field erupted.

The Steelers kept a half-game lead in the AFC North and offered a reminder that they can cause havoc in the playoffs if they secure a bid.

During the week, Haden estimated the Steelers had dropped 10 interceptions this season and had to do something. Linebacker T.J. Watt said the defense had to "get some damn turnovers." This was a group that was tired of its three-game losing streak -- and exhausted from Brady torching the Steelers for 23 touchdowns over his previous eight games against them (seven of which were New England wins).

But when Brady moved to his right while sensing pressure on second-and-16, he lobbed what appeared to be a throwaway. Haden outleaped everyone, stopping the Patriots' momentum in scoring range.

Joe Haden celebrates his interception of Tom Brady late in the Steelers' victory over the Patriots.

The Steelers' offense did the rest, with a surprising star turn from rookie running back Jaylen Samuels, who finished with 142 rushing yards on 19 carries. Ben Roethlisberger converted a key third down with a deft scramble to his right, finding Samuels on a lob down the sideline.

Against the Patriots, as the Steelers know too well, winning plays are paramount. And the Steelers had a few goofs, including the blown coverage on Chris Hogan's 63-yard touchdown that was so wide open that Next Gen Stats had to make a chart about it. Getting zero points out of a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line makes it difficult to beat New England, but the Steelers did just that in the third quarter.

Not releasing place-kicker Chris Boswell, who sliced a 32-yarder like dad on a municipal par-3 to end that drive, seemed like a losing play. But he responded with a 48-yard field goal with 2:41 left to give Pittsburgh a 17-10 lead.

But credit a previously shaky defense for holding New England to 1-of-7 on third down through three quarters, resulting in just 10 New England points. This might have been Pittsburgh's best performance on defense in quite some time.

Steelers killer Gronkowski was a nonfactor for most of the day, Julian Edelman was pretty quiet and though the Patriots ignited the running game, the Steelers managed the red zone well.

And the Steelers overcame two turnovers with steady offense. Pittsburgh held the ball for nearly 20 minutes in the first half, and Roethlisberger (22-of-34, 235 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) was potent in the first half, throwing touchdowns to Vance McDonald and Antonio Brown.

The Steelers were punishing on the ground, with 158 yards on 25 carries, and they ran nearly five minutes off the clock on a fourth-quarter drive.

Now, the Steelers faithful can exhale.

They've wanted this win over the Patriots for years.