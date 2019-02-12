        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          NFL reacts to Antonio Brown trade request: Let recruiting begin

          play
          Woodson puzzled by Antonio Brown's trade request (0:37)

          Darren Woodson questions Steelers WR Antonio Brown's trade request because he can't think of a better situation for AB. (0:37)

          Feb 12, 2019
          • ESPN.com staff

          Antonio Brown would like to find a new NFL home, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, requesting a trade after nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Twitter had plenty to say on the matter, from advice for the star receiver to sales pitches even though Brown is not totally in charge of where he lands since he likely will be traded.

