NFL reacts to Antonio Brown trade request: Let recruiting begin

Darren Woodson questions Steelers WR Antonio Brown's trade request because he can't think of a better situation for AB. (0:37)

Antonio Brown would like to find a new NFL home, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, requesting a trade after nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Twitter had plenty to say on the matter, from advice for the star receiver to sales pitches even though Brown is not totally in charge of where he lands since he likely will be traded.

If @AB84 really leaving man Pittsburgh about to be funny looking next year 😂😂 The truth always come to the light pay attention. He opened up everything for the passing game and still got his. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 12, 2019

AB, all these dudes hitting you up ain't real, period. Come roll with a savage. Where I go , you go? Good bet. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 12, 2019

U would love bmore. On the real. Can be you with no questions asked!!!! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) February 13, 2019

If so!! He's gonna have to get his ab-game right & tight!! Sponsored by: Waffle House 😉 Hey AB, hit my line. Call me 🤙🏾 https://t.co/tdyjKfaagk — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 12, 2019