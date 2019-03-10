NFL reacts to Antonio Brown trade: AB 'shut everybody up'

Ryan Clark details why Antonio Brown got everything he wanted after being traded from the Steelers to the Raiders. (1:09)

Clark: AB is the winner in his trade to the Raiders (1:09)

The drama-filled saga between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown is over, and the NFL world has plenty to say about the trade of the star receiver to the Oakland Raiders.

In the end, Brown forced his way out of Pittsburgh for third- and fifth-round draft picks and picked up some more guaranteed money from his new team.

And many of his NFL colleagues love it.

Brother let's get to work! https://t.co/L2JwgKypoP — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 10, 2019

AB just change the way Star Players get leverage in the NFL!!!! Basically pick his team and got all his guarantee money! Salute to @AB84 https://t.co/KyAnbJOlpk — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 10, 2019

AB value is dropping they said, AB is running out of suitors they said, AB won't get paid that much money they said, AB just shut everybody up! — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) March 10, 2019

Sheesh that man AB really did that... 👀 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 10, 2019

Good morning world! Well, I got one half of my @raiders wish list @AB84 Welcome to the Silver And Black #businessisboomin @NFL @nflnetwork — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) March 10, 2019