          NFL reacts to Antonio Brown trade: AB 'shut everybody up'

          Clark: AB is the winner in his trade to the Raiders

          Ryan Clark details why Antonio Brown got everything he wanted after being traded from the Steelers to the Raiders. (1:09)

          4:15 AM ET
          ESPN.com

          The drama-filled saga between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown is over, and the NFL world has plenty to say about the trade of the star receiver to the Oakland Raiders.

          In the end, Brown forced his way out of Pittsburgh for third- and fifth-round draft picks and picked up some more guaranteed money from his new team.

          And many of his NFL colleagues love it.

