Spurs put together arguably most complete performance of season

SAN ANTONIO -- Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey called the San Antonio Spurs' 110-82 victory over his team Tuesday night "a championship performance by a championship team," and it was difficult to argue that assessment given what transpired at the AT&T Center.

In logging their third most lopsided win of the season courtesy of the Raptors, the Spurs showcased their trademark ball movement with 32 assists, while clamping on the cuffs defensively in limiting the NBA's top-ranked offense heading into the contest to its lowest point total of the season.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich attributed some of the carnage to a brutal road trip for Toronto, as it faced San Antonio in Game 6 of a trek spanning 12 days out West.

"Well, we all get tough spots in our schedule, and it showed a little bit," Popovich said. "That's a hell of a basketball team. I'm sure they had more energy at the beginning of the road trip than they do now. They'll come back. We did take advantage of that, but I felt we played very well. We played with a lot of desire and a lot of fiber tonight."

Tony Parker had a game-high eight of the Spurs' 32 assists on Tuesday against the Raptors. Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images

The Spurs made that apparent from the outset by storming to a 17-point lead in the first quarter.

"[It was] great to have guys locked in from the start," power forward LaMarcus Aldridge said.

Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 25 and 23 points, respectively. But point guard Tony Parker performed a good portion of the work in getting them and the rest of the Spurs involved early with three assists in the first quarter, and seven of his game-high eight dimes in the opening half.

In typical Parker fashion, the point guard set up teammates with aggressive drives into the paint that allowed him to dish to open players on the perimeter. Leonard scored 21 points in the opening half, his highest point total of any half this season, in going 5-of-6 from 3-point range over the first two quarters.

"Even when he's not making it, you know guys are having to respect him and get to that lane," Leonard said of Parker. "His vision to see us out there, he's always drawing two guys, and someone's always open."

Added Aldridge: "When he gets to the rim, he makes that big want to drop more, and then Pau [Gasol] and myself want to get all the picks-and-pops that we want."

Parker's generosity became contagious, too. Of the 13 Spurs to log minutes against the Raptors, all but two tallied at least one assist, while eight players recorded at least two assists.

Aldridge generated six assists. The Spurs are now 6-0 this season when they finish games with 30 assists or more.

"Yeah. I thought we made the extra pass," Aldridge said. "That's just the way guys play here. I thought guys found the open guy and tried to get to the rim. It was just guys playing with confidence, just moving the ball like that."

Defensively, Gasol registered a team-high four of the club's 15 blocks, which represent the most blocks posted by the Spurs since opening night of 2003 against the Denver Nuggets (16 blocks).

Leonard finished at plus-38 in the victory, his best plus-minus in a game his entire career, while Aldridge checked in at plus-35. Meanwhile, Toronto's high-scoring duo of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry scored 26 and six points, respectively.

"They came out and just outworked us, outplayed us, and they just did what they wanted to do, and we couldn't do what we wanted to do," Lowry said. "Tonight, we just got the butt-kicking we got. They did their job, did what they were supposed to do. You know, 28-7 [Spurs' record]."