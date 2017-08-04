Could Kawhi Leonard score on himself? The GOAT weighs in

Michael Jordan launched from the free throw line with high praise recently for San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Having cemented a legacy as arguably the NBA’s best all-time player through greatness on both ends of the court, Jordan fielded a question during one of his basketball camps about whether Leonard -- as his most recent advertising campaign has asked -- could score on himself.

Jordan paused, then repeated the question in a video posted by Spurs Uncensored.

“Can Kawhi score on Kawhi?” Jordan asked. “I would assume not.”

“He’s good. He’s good as a two-way player. He’s probably the best in the game. He’s the best two-way player in the game right now.”

Leonard, who has an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, certainly has made the case to receive such praise over his first six seasons, having finished these past two seasons as the lone NBA player to place in the top three of MVP voting, having taken second and third, respectively, over his past two campaigns.

A two-time winner of the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Leonard took on added responsibilities last season on offense and averaged career highs in points (25.5) and assists (3.5), while averaging 1.8 steals.