Chargers DE Joe Bosa back in Ohio to face Browns

CLEVELAND -- It’s the state where he created the shoulder shrug sack celebration and developed his skill set as the most talented pass rusher in this year’s draft class.

Ohio State product Joey Bosa will put his considerable skills on display when the San Diego Chargers take on the winless Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Bosa leads the Chargers with 7.5 sacks and has at least a half a sack in his past four games. According to ESPN Stats & Information, teammate Melvin Ingram is the only Chargers defender with a longer streak during the past 15 seasons (five in 2015).

Count perennial All-Pro Cleveland left tackle Joe Thomas as one of the many players across the league who are been impressed with Bosa’s rookie debut.

“As far as rookies go, he’s the most polished pass rusher that I’ve ever seen,” Thomas told Cleveland-area reporters this week. “He’s got a natural instinct about counter pass rush moves and using his hands to beat an offensive lineman that you don’t really see out of rookies. He looks like an eight-year vet out there the way he tries to get after the quarterback. Another thing that always stands out when you watch him is just the effort.”

Bosa said he took a pre-draft visit to Cleveland, but the Browns traded out of the No. 2 overall selection with the Philadelphia Eagles and took Baylor receiver Corey Coleman at No. 15 overall.

“I saw some interest,” Bosa said. “I was not really expecting to end up there, but I definitely saw it as a possibility.”

Now that they did not draft him, the Browns will have to figure out how to block Bosa, something that’s been hard for Cleveland’s offensive line to do this season. The Browns have allowed a league-high 53 sacks this year.

“Joey Bosa is a tremendous player and has a tremendous reputation here in Ohio because of obviously what he did at Ohio State,” Browns head coach Hue Jackson said. “And what he’s doing in the National Football League, none of us our surprised at because he’s very talented.”

Here are five things to watch for in San Diego’s contest against the Browns:

Run the rock: The Browns allow 156 rushing yards a contest so far this season so force them to tackle a bowling ball like Kenneth Farrow all game and see how Cleveland’s front seven deals with it.

Pressure RGIII: Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano needs to dial up pressure early and often. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Robert Griffin III has not thrown a touchdown in 82 pass attempts this season. His last touchdown pass came December 28, 2014 against the Cowboys

Every position player wear tactile gloves with Stickum spray on them: I’m only sort of joking here. Cold, windy and wet conditions are expected at game time in Cleveland, and that’s not good for San Diego, which lead the NFL in turnovers with 32. The Chargers cannot give a desperate team like Cleveland hope by handing the ball to them on a short field.

Protect Rivers: The Chargers have given up 10 sacks over the past three games, all losses. Along with the offensive line doing a better job of protecting Philip Rivers, San Diego’s veteran quarterback also has to do a better job getting the ball out quick and protecting the football. Left tackle King Dunlap is questionable this week, which means Chris Hairston could get his fourth start this season. “It’s the same thing King would have to do,” Hairston said about replacing Dunlap. “Just play with technique and execute the game plan.”

A big play on special teams: Whether it’s a big return, a forced fumble or a coffin kick to flip field position, the Chargers need an impact play from special teams, which has struggled at times this season.