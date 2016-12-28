Joey Bosa on 5-10 Chargers: 'Losing's getting pretty old pretty fast'

SAN DIEGO -- Good morning.

In this conversation with Marty Craswell of The Mighty 1090 AM Radio, San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa reveals some of his frustrations with losing to the previously winless Cleveland Browns and dealing with a 5-10 season in his rookie year.

Bosa, who lost a total of four games during his three seasons at Ohio State, left the locker room after the game without talking to reporters.

“Losing’s getting pretty old pretty fast,” Bosa said. “I was just a little overly upset in the locker room. I won’t throw a tantrum like that again.”

Bosa was asked if his frustrations stemmed from losing to the lowly Browns.

“That has part to do with it,” he said. “But it’s also seeing our defense and the effort that we give and how hard we played in the second half. Coming up short just hurts.”

Bosa also voiced his support for the Chargers bringing back teammate Melvin Ingram in free agency.

“It’s been awesome having another guy that has eight sacks,” Bosa said. “Having a guy like that across from you that can get to the passer is awesome. That can’t double you on the other side every play when you have a guy like that. Hopefully he gets signed back here and comes back for another few years while I’m here, because I think it could be something special.”

My take: Bosa also voiced his support for head coach Mike McCoy, saying that McCoy is in a tough situation with all of the injuries and he feels for his coach.

Writing for CBS Sports, former NFL agent Joel Corry calls the Chargers' addition of Casey Hayward the defensive signing of the 2016 season. Hayward signed a three-year, $15 million deal as San Diego’s third cornerback. But with Jason Verrett suffering a season-ending knee injury and Brandon Flowers missing most of the season with concussion issues, Hayward earned his first Pro Bowl invitation by leading the league in interceptions (7) and pass breakups (27).

My take: GM Tom Telesco did a nice job in free agency this year, signing Hayward, Brandon Mebane, Travis Benjamin and Dwight Lowery.

Ricky Henne of Chargers.com takes a closer look at Sunday’s matchup between San Diego and the Kansas City Chiefs.

My take: Safety Eric Berry is having another good year. He is second on the Chiefs in tackles with 74, has four interceptions and is headed to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz does a nice job explaining pass protection and how coaches help inexperienced offensive lineman.

My take: This one is worth your time if you’re interested in learning more about offensive line play.