Joey Bosa, Philip Rivers welcomed to L.A. on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and defensive end Joey Bosa join Jimmy Kimmel to be sworn in to play football in Los Angeles, with Rivers and Bosa having to swear on a pair of yoga pants and agreeing to some unique L.A.-based conditions. (2:05)

The Chargers continued their introductory tour in the team’s new city on Tuesday, with quarterback Philip Rivers and defensive end Joey Bosa appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The two participated with Kimmel in a two-minute spoof, pledging their allegiance to Los Angeles. Kimmel joked that according to NFL rules, the Chargers could not move to Los Angeles until they were officially sworn in.

So Rivers and Bosa raised their left hands and put their right hands on a pair of colorful yoga pants.

Rivers wore cowboy boots and jeans but no bolo tie. Bosa looked sharp in a navy blue suit accented with a white handkerchief.

Asked if he was excited to move L.A., Rivers said: “I’m warming up to it. We spent 13 years in San Diego.”

Kimmel’s oath included “trying to be better than the Rams, which shouldn’t be very hard,” and “getting implants in their butt and injections in their face.”

When Rivers noted he does not have Instagram, Kimmel said, “Oh you guys aren’t going to fit in at all.”

Kimmel congratulated Bosa being voted defensive rookie of the year by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Rivers also dispelled a rumor on Tuesday that he did not want to play in Los Angeles and asked for a trade to the San Francisco 49ers, telling ESPN’s Jim Trotter that’s “news to me.”

Rivers has a no-trade clause in his contract and San Francisco has not hired a general manager or a head coach.

Both Bosa and Rivers will be on hand for the team’s official kickoff of football in Los Angeles at the Forum on Wednesday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also will be there, along with Inglewood mayor James T. Butts, Chairman Dean Spanos, new head coach Anthony Lynn and Chargers players Jason Verrett, Melvin Gordon and Brandon Mebane.