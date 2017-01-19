Move leaves San Diegans torn between supporting Chargers, hometown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Chargers season-ticket holder and San Diego native Brian Bahr chose to remain loyal to his favorite team over the frustration of seeing them leave his hometown.

“I’m supporting my team, that’s what I’m doing,” Bahr said. “And I’m going to continue to support my team.

“I’m not happy about it because they were in my hometown, but at the same time I’m trying to break down that stigma of [the] Chargers fan not following. If you don’t want to follow, all respect to you. But I’m going to follow.”

While it hurts that the Chargers picked up and moved to Los Angeles after 56 years representing his city, Bahr says he plans to follow the team up north, attending a couple games this season at the StubHub Center.

And Bahr’s not alone. While many fans have vented their frustrations on social media, sports-talk radio or by burning their gear at Chargers Park in the week since learning of the team’s relocation plans, others like Bahr vow to remain committed to the team.

While some Los Angeles Chargers fans showed up at the team’s welcoming ceremony at the Forum, others on hand appeared to be San Diegans that made their way two hours north on I-5 for the event.

One fan in particular, Joseph Macrae, voiced his displeasure and seemed to represent how many San Diegans feel while Chargers chairman Dean Spanos read from prepared remarks. Macrae was escorted from the facility after throwing a Shawne Merriman jersey into media row.

Macrae said he was angry at how the Spanos family handled the team’s exit from San Diego.

“I’m not here to celebrate. I’m not here to cheer,” Macrae said. “I’m here to let Dean, John and A.J. [Spanos] know that you messed up; they made a mistake.

“I know that people are going to say that you should have just stayed home. But after what John Spanos said on the radio about the fan experience being better at StubHub than at Qualcomm, he didn’t need to say that. That was a very low blow.”

Also on hand was Johnny Abundez, co-founder of Save Our Bolts, a grassroots fan group that was active for the past two years in the effort to keep the Chargers in San Diego.

“All those that are at home and still on the fence, I’m not expecting you to come like me,” Abundez said. “But I want you to know that if you pick another team, every one of those owners voted for us to move out of San Diego.

“It definitely hurts, but we can only do so much as fans.”