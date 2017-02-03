LaDainian Tomlinson on possibility of San Diego Raiders: 'That would be awful'

I asked LaDainian Tomlinson about the the possibility of the Los Angeles Chargers playing the San Diego Raiders. He couldn't keep a straight face. Video by Arash Markazi (0:26)

SAN DIEGO -- One of the favorites to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, legendary Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson was asked how he felt about the possibility of his hated AFC Rival, the Oakland Raiders, relocating to San Diego.

With the Raiders' stadium deal in Las Vegas unraveling, there's rumblings that owner Mark Davis could be interested in talking to San Diego officials about filling the void in their city left by the Chargers relocating to Los Angeles.

Tomlinson dominated against the Raiders during his time with the Chargers, with his team posting a 14-5 record against the Silver and Black. Tomlinson rushed for a career-high 2,055 yards and recorded 26 total touchdowns in 19 games against the Raiders.

"Please, do I have to comment on that one?" asked Tomlinson, holding back a smile. "I mean, that should tell you how I feel about that. That would be awful."

Tomlinson's teammate with the Chargers from 2002 to 2005, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also commented on the team moving from San Diego to Los Angeles. Brees has an offseason home north of this city in Del Mar.

"You just feel like there was a deal to be had, you know, one way or another," Brees told SiriusXM radio. "And I don't know all the ins and outs and I don't know, you know, all the politics involved. But if you just looked at it common sense on the surface, would this have been a great thing for the community? Yes. A new stadium that would have attracted a Super Bowl once every five years, that would have brought other things like the, you know, BCS National Championship game, and events and concerts.

"Who doesn't want to go to San Diego for something like that? So that would have been a huge benefit to the community. There's two sides to it. It has to be a partnership, right? The team has to come up, step up, and the city has to step up and you hope that there's an agreement they could reach. And obviously they weren't able to do that and I just think it's a shame. It's a shame because there are some great fans there. There really are."