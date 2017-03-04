BYU RB Jamaal Williams could make sense for Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- The 2017 draft class has a deep well of talent at running back, with players like Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook garnering the attention of NFL scouts and scribes near the top of the draft board.

But teams like the Los Angeles Chargers who are looking for depth at the position could find some diamonds in the rough later in the draft.

One of those players is BYU running back Jamaal Williams. The Southern California native posted a 10-foot-1 broad jump and recorded a 30-inch vertical at the NFL scouting combine this week. And Williams ran 4.59-second 40-yard dash. Those are respectable numbers for this downhill, one-cut running back.

Williams also looked smooth and fluid going through running back drills on Friday.

Williams carried the ball 234 times for 1,375 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in his final season at BYU, although he missed three games with an ankle injury.

Williams finished as the all-time leading rusher at BYU, with 3,901 career rushing yards.

At 6-foot and 212 pounds, Williams is big enough to take a pounding as an in-between-the-tackles runner in the run game.

He had a formal meeting with the Chargers at the combine and also said he met with the Detroit Lions.

Melvin Gordon finished three yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards in 2016 for the Chargers but finished the year on injured reserve for a second straight season.

Gordon has 512 touches in two seasons. The Chargers have to figure out a way to lessen the load for Gordon in 2017, and bringing in a runner with a similar skill set to the Wisconsin product makes sense.

Williams could be that guy.