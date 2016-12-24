Repeat performance against Todd Gurley key for 49ers

LOS ANGELES -- The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams renew acquaintances Saturday in Week 16. They last faced each other in Week 1, when the Niners recorded their only victory of the season.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first meeting between the teams in Los Angeles since 1994. Before the Rams moved to St. Louis, San Francisco had won eight straight against the Rams in the City of Angels.

Here's a look at three things to watch, from the Niners' perspective, heading into this matchup:

1. Slowing Gurley

In the first meeting, the Niners (1-13) were intent on slowing down running back Todd Gurley. They were successful, as Gurley had just 47 yards on 17 carries. That would turn out to be the season's peak moment for the San Francisco run defense, which went into a tailspin soon after and has never recovered.

Gurley, meanwhile, has not had much of a high point this season for the Rams (4-10). He's averaging 3.2 yards per carry, which ranks No. 39 out of 42 qualified running backs, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The 49ers were all over Todd Gurley in Week 1, and the Rams RB hasn't found much daylight since. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Niners enter the game last in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (176.3) and rushing yards allowed per carry (5). They have let 11 running backs rush for 100 or more yards in a game this season. No other team has given up more than five.

In other words, something will have to give here. If Gurley is ever going to get going, this could be the game, as the Niners are piecing together a wounded defense. It's safe to expect San Francisco to again focus on slowing Gurley. The question is whether the Niners have the personnel to pull it off for a second time this season.

If they can, they'll have a real chance to do something else for the second time this season: win.

2. Dealing with Donald

On the other side of the ball, the Niners must worry about how to handle defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald was solid but not dominant in the first meeting before he was ejected after his frustration boiled over. Now the Niners must contend with Donald with a patchwork offensive line that is without center Daniel Kilgore and will probably have more moving pieces again this week.

Rookie Joshua Garnett could get his first chance to contend with Donald. Garnett moved into the starting lineup midway through the season and has improved consistently from week to week, particularly as a pass protector.

The Niners have been getting strong production from running back Carlos Hyde over the past month or so, and he says he's running more decisively than he was early in the season. Donald is capable of wrecking that running production, though, with his 31 tackles, 7 sacks and 11 run stuffs.

Hyde had 88 yards and two touchdowns in the first matchup. Something similar would go a long way toward producing another Niners win.

3. A different look

Much has changed in Rams-land since the season opener. Los Angeles changed quarterbacks from Case Keenum to rookie Jared Goff. Rams legend Eric Dickerson vowed to not attend another game as long as Jeff Fisher is head coach. Fisher was fired. Dickerson jumped back on board. And so on and so forth.

But in the wake of all that, are the Rams really any different? This week, Niners defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil said the Rams' offense has looked a bit different with Goff behind center. Not that the approach has changed, but there have been more spread looks and the Rams have been in the shotgun more, so as to help make Goff more comfortable.

Those tweaks haven't yielded results, though. The Rams are 0-5 since Goff became the starter, and he ranks near the bottom of the league in many major categories. Goff is 34th in completion percentage (54.7), 35th in touchdown-to-interception ratio (0.8) and last in both yards per attempt (5.5) and total QBR (24.6) among the 36 quarterbacks with at least 150 pass attempts.

Goff was in the concussion protocol earlier this week but has returned to practice and appears to be on pace to return. The 49ers were Goff's favorite team as a kid, and he wears No. 16 in homage to Joe Montana. This will be his first chance to play the Niners. For him to get his first career win as a starter against his favorite team from childhood, he'll need to be much better than he's been.