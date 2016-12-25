49ers trade chance at first pick for long-missing winning feeling

The 49ers enjoyed the thrill of victory for the first time since Week 1 with a comeback win against the Rams, but Nick Wagoner explains how they might have hurt themselves in the big picture in the process. (0:58)

LOS ANGELES -- On a day when the Cleveland Browns offered the San Francisco 49ers an early Christmas gift in the form of pole position for the No. 1 overall pick, the Niners politely declined by doing something they hadn’t done since Week 1: winning.

After falling behind by two touchdowns, the 49ers forged a fourth-quarter comeback to steal a 22-21 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at the Coliseum. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick ran it in from 2 yards out for the two-point conversion and winning points with 31 seconds left.

For the Niners, the victory ended their 13-game losing streak and gave them their second win of the season, both against the Rams. In this case, though, the Niners actually lost for winning.

Colin Kaepernick jumps into the end zone for a two-point conversion to give the 49ers a win over the Rams. Harry How/Getty Images

That's because the Browns, who entered Saturday in search of their first victory since they beat the 49ers in Week 14 of 2015, pulled off a 20-17 win against the San Diego Chargers.

While Cleveland snapped a 17-game losing streak and joined the 1980 New Orleans Saints as the only teams to start 0-14 or worse and win at least one game, the 49ers couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain and actually might have hurt themselves in the big picture.

Although the Niners ended their franchise-worst losing streak at 13, they actually lost something more valuable this time: pole position for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Niners are 2-13 while the Browns now sit at 1-14 with a week left to play. But if their records had been identical at 1-14, San Francisco would have held the tiebreaker. The NFL draft tiebreaker relies on weakness of schedule. So instead of the team playing the tougher slate being rewarded, the franchise that plays a weaker schedule and loses a lot is awarded the better place in the order.

Entering Saturday's games, 49ers opponents had a combined winning percentage of .513 while Browns foes had a much sturdier .565. The difference was large enough that it's hard to imagine Cleveland would be able to make up the difference and reclaim the top pick if the teams finished with the same record.

For most of Saturday’s contest, the Niners looked to be headed to a loss much like the others during their streak. For the 11th time this season, they scored first after cornerback Tramaine Brock’s interception set up a touchdown pass from Kaepernick to running back Carlos Hyde. As has often been the case, though, the Niners were unable to build on any early momentum.

It was a turnover from Kaepernick, an overthrown pass intended for tight end Garrett Celek that landed in the waiting arms of safety Cody Davis, that turned the game in favor of Los Angeles. The Rams followed with 21 unanswered points to take a two-touchdown lead. From there, the 49ers' offense went into its usual third-quarter disappearing act.

And then, unlike the past three months, something finally clicked. The Niners fought back as Kaepernick picked apart the Los Angeles defense, rushing for a touchdown and throwing for another.

At this point in the season, with any chance for a positive outcome long since gone, the best thing for the 49ers in the big picture would have been to bolster their position in the draft. Taking the No. 1 spot would not only put them in position to add someone like Texas A&M's Myles Garrett to their inconsistent pass rush, it would also make them more appealing to potential general manager candidates if they chose to part ways with Trent Baalke after the season.

While landing the first pick would guarantee nothing for the Niners, especially given their recent draft history, it would offer the chance to get the type of franchise building block they sorely lack, save for the possible exception of defensive end DeForest Buckner.

Their needs are many and one top pick won't fill them all, but thanks to the Browns, the Niners could have been in position to think big as they head toward an offseason filled with uncertainty.

Instead, they left Los Angeles on Christmas Eve with a winning feeling they hadn’t experienced since Week 1.