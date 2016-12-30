Continuity among reasons Chip Kelly should stay with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- One is the longest-tenured player on the San Francisco 49ers roster. The other is the head coach of the Niners' biggest NFC West division rival.

But if there's one thing that Niners left tackle Joe Staley and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll agree on, it's the idea that continuity at head coach would be a good thing. Even after a season in which the Niners have lost a franchise-record 13 straight games and enter the finale against those Seahawks at 2-13, Staley and Carroll think highly of Niners coach Chip Kelly.

"I'd love to have Chip back," Staley said. "Chip is a great football coach and you look at the team and he's done a great job of keeping us together. We have got to hold up our end as players as far as executing better. A lot of it is self-inflicted wounds and I think he's been awesome for us this year."

"He's an extremely successful coach," Carroll said of Kelly. "He knows exactly what he's doing. He's been at the top of the game when he's had his opportunity. He's shown it in the NFL and college and all of that. I don't know him very well, but I've really admired the work he's done and the innovations he's brought to the game and the impact he's had on it."

From the perspective of Staley and a number of his teammates, Kelly's work in 2016 shouldn't be judged on the team's record. Kelly took over a team with little in the way of difference makers that was then ravaged by injuries as the season went on. The 49ers clearly need big changes, something Staley acknowledged, but while Kelly has to share in the blame as head coach, Staley doesn't think the finger should be pointed at him.

"It's unfortunate first off that we're in this situation," Staley said. "You never want to have a situation that at the end of the year your record kind of shows that there's going to have to be some changes and stuff. Whatever that is, I have no real idea. It's unfortunate. You work really hard to win football games and when you don't, it's got to be someone or players or whatever it is, you know there's going to be some kind of change."

The Niners drafted Staley in the first round in 2007 and he's been one of the few constants in the waves of change that have consumed his decade in the NFL. In that time, he's played for five head coaches and seven offensive coordinators. Along the way, he's only been a part of three winning teams. That success came under Jim Harbaugh before he was let go after the 2014 season.

But this season has been the worst of Staley's tenure, as the team ranks near the bottom of the league in most major categories, setting franchise records for futility in things such as points allowed and rushing yards.

For his loyalty and production, Staley said he actually does get to offer input to management when such decisions are made. It's not that Staley gets a vote, but his input is sought and he provides it if asked.

When that time comes, Staley plans to vouch for stability with the coaching staff.

"I'd love to have continuity, it's awesome to have coaching consistency throughout your career," Staley said. "Unfortunately it hasn't been something I've been accustomed to .... Those are all decisions that are made way higher up than me. I can just focus on doing my job."

Meanwhile, in Seattle, Carroll knows better than most that giving up on a coach before giving him time to instill a culture can be debilitating to a franchise. Carroll was 33-31 in four seasons with the Jets and Patriots, which wasn't enough to save his job in either place. From there, he went on to nine successful seasons at USC before landing in Seattle.

In five years in the Pacific Northwest, Carroll is 55-23-1. So what changed?

"This is a very complex job," Carroll said. "It does take time for guys to figure out how they're going to organize their approach and how they communicate -- the dialogue that's extended to the players and the fans and the administration and all of that.

"It takes time to develop all of that. You’re never as good in your first couple years as you are later on. There's so much to be gained through the experience of it -- how you handle your business, how you handle your players, how you handle your staff, the rigors of the season, the ups and downs, the ins and outs. There are so many things that go on. Coaches get way better as they’re doing it. So I do think patience is rewarded as guys grow through these jobs."

Like Carroll, Kelly enjoyed success at Oregon before moving to the NFL. Upon taking over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelly won 20 games in his first two seasons but was fired before his third season was over. Now, Kelly is one game from completing his fourth season in the NFL and holds a 28-34 record. Although Kelly is only in his first season in San Francisco, some have wondered whether he'll return because the Niners seem likely to bring in a new general manager who, theoretically, could want his own coach.

In a conference call with San Francisco media, Carroll declined to comment on the Niners' specific situation but made it clear that when in doubt, he believes coaches should get more time, not less.

"The appreciation for how complex this job is is not well understood," Carroll said. "And I don't think you can really understand it until you've been in it and done it. Sometimes people act quickly and they get to do what they want to do because they're the owners and they're the ones pulling the strings. But we all get so much better at this as we work at it. I'm a pretty good indication of that, I think."