49ers get failing grade; complete rebuild on tap for offseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers (2-14) ended the season with an 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Here is a look at the season and what’s next:

Grade: F

Season summary: The season started amid controversy as quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest of racial inequality in the United States made him among the most polarizing figures in the country. Kaepernick's protest continued throughout the season and brought plenty of additional headlines. On the field, the 49ers followed a blueprint similar to 2015 by offering a promising blowout victory in Week 1, only to follow it up with a series of missteps. This time, the Niners hit what they hope is rock bottom, as they lost 13 consecutive games before beating the Los Angeles Rams a second time. Season-ending injuries to linebacker NaVorro Bowman, safety Eric Reid and defensive end Arik Armstead didn't help and left more questions than answers moving forward.

Biggest draft need: The easy choice is quarterback, but really, the Niners' roster is in such despair that they need to find legitimate difference-makers at just about any position. This is a franchise that is only really beginning its rebuild and lacks cornerstone players it can build around. Ideally, they can find that in a quarterback, but whether it's a devastating pass-rusher, shutdown cornerback, game-breaking receiver or another spot, the Niners need an impact player somewhere.

Key offseason questions

What will the front office look like? General manager Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly look to be on their way out. Baalke's dismissal has seemed inevitable since early in the season, though Kelly's would be considered more of a surprise since he only had one season in charge. In the past couple of years, the Niners have tried to change coaches in hopes it will right the ship, but the problems run deeper. They need someone with the long-term vision and personnel acumen to return a once-proud franchise to respectability. CEO Jed York's role also has been under review, but his father told reporters after a loss in Atlanta that reports York will have a reduced role in football operations were "completely" false. Instead, York is expected to lead the search for a new general manager/head coach combination that can work in lockstep to get a meaningful rebuild underway.

Who can they attract as head coach? Kelly undoubtedly was dealt a terrible hand and had little to no chance to rejuvenate the Niners in one season. If the 49ers do as expected and part ways with Kelly, it's fair to wonder just who, exactly, they can land to take his place. Getting a trustworthy general manager would be helpful, the Niners can afford to write a big check and they boast a high draft pick and plenty of cap space. Aside from that, there's not much appealing about the job right now. The roster is mostly devoid of top-end talent, there's no long-term solution at quarterback and this is a franchise that will be on its fourth coach in four years if Kelly departs. Any coach the Niners target will need plenty of verbal and financial security that he'll get enough time to actually follow through on a reconstruction.

What becomes of Kaepernick? Before becoming the starter in Week 6, Kaepernick reconfigured his contract, trading an injury guarantee for the chance to opt out and become a free agent this offseason. It would come as a major surprise if Kaepernick doesn't exercise that option. Kaepernick was an improvement over Blaine Gabbert and had some good moments in his 11 starts, but he also struggled at times and doesn't look like a long-term answer. The Niners could still bring Kaepernick back as a potential bridge to a young quarterback, and even if he decided not to opt out, the Niners still could let him go without much of a salary-cap hit. Kelly's offense seemed a good fit for Kaepernick, and the two seemed to get along but if Kelly is out, it would seem to make a return less enticing. The Bay Area also provides a more welcoming environment for Kaepernick's social and political pursuits than other NFL markets would. There's been speculation that Kaepernick could walk away from football altogether if the right situation doesn't arise, but Kaepernick recently said he definitely expects to play in the NFL in 2017.