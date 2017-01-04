Again a Hall of Fame finalist, Terrell Owens should get call to Canton

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As one of the NFL's premiere wide receivers for more than a decade, Terrell Owens never had any problems expressing his opinion. He did so last year after he came up just short of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame, expressing his displeasure about not being selected.

But Owens shouldn't need to use many words to make his case this time around. For the second consecutive year, Owens is one of 15 finalists for the 2017 Hall of Fame class. And this time, there should be little doubt about his chances.

Terrell Owens produced eye-popping receiving numbers on the field, interesting headlines off it. Michael Zagaris/NFL Photos

With other receivers such as Marvin Harrison, Tim Brown, Andre Reed and Cris Carter clearing the receiver logjam in recent years, Owens' time looks to be coming. And it was well-earned considering his body of work.

In a career spanning 15 years, Owens ranked second in NFL history in receiving yards (15,934), seventh in receptions (1,078) and third in receiving touchdowns (153). That body of work has been surpassed only by another 49ers legend, Jerry Rice. Owens also went to six Pro Bowls and was a five-time first-team All-Pro.

That Owens didn't get in on his first try a year ago was considered by many to be a result of his penchant for off-field antics that led to so many stops in his NFL career. The only piece of the puzzle Owens didn't have from a football perspective was a lack of a Super Bowl ring, but he checks mostly every other box along the way.

The 15 finalists will be pared down to five modern-era inductees on Super Bowl weekend, with the induction ceremony set for August in Canton, Ohio. At this point, it would come as a major surprise if Owens doesn't make the cut.