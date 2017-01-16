49ers hone in on Kyle Shanahan, Josh McDaniels, Tom Cable

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Whether you want to call it patience, attrition or a combination of the two, the San Francisco 49ers' extensive coaching search has left them with just three known candidates. And at this point, it's probably a good bet that their next head coach will be Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels or Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Tom Cable.

Here's a look at each of those three candidates, their pros and cons, potential pairings with a general manager and when they can be hired:

Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator

The case for: Shanahan's track record of leading a variety of offenses and quarterbacks to NFL success is unmatched by any candidate who was on the market this offseason. While he's only 37, Shanahan has been an offensive coordinator for nine seasons, with stops in Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta. Along the way, he has had an offense in the top 10 in total yards six times and helped Matt Schaub, Robert Griffin III and Brian Hoyer have their best NFL seasons. This season, Shanahan has called the shots for the league's top offense and positioned quarterback Matt Ryan as a top candidate for MVP. Shanahan only bolstered his case in Saturday's win over Seattle. Put all of that together and the 49ers undoubtedly view Shanahan as a guy who could spark a woeful offense and become a tutor for whichever young quarterback they bring in for him to groom. And though Shanahan has never been a head coach, his father, Mike, had stops in Oakland, Denver and Washington in that role and would be an easy sounding board for his son.

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has positioned quarterback Matt Ryan as a top candidate for MVP. Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire

The case against: Of the three candidates still on the list, Shanahan is the only one who has never been a head coach at any level. He also was in the middle of a relationship with Griffin that quickly turned sour after one season of success. Shanahan's offensive creativity and playcalling have made him a top candidate, but it's unknown how he could lead a team. With the 49ers placing so much emphasis on relationship building with a general manager, Shanahan would have to prove capable of being on the same page with whomever the team brings in for that position. There's also this: Shanahan has been groomed to be a head coach, but would he be willing to give up a good situation in Atlanta for a major rebuild in San Francisco?

Possible general manager pairing: According to reports from CSNBayArea, the 49ers believe Shanahan could comfortably work with Arizona's Terry McDonough, Green Bay's Brian Gutekunst or Minnesota's George Paton.

Available for hire? Not yet. The Falcons will play in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Shanahan can't be hired until the Falcons' season ends, though the 49ers could have a second interview with him during the bye week between the championship game and the Super Bowl if Atlanta advances.

Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots offensive coordinator

The case for: None of the other candidates combines actual NFL head-coaching experience with McDaniels' long track record of working in the league's most successful organization. While some peg McDaniels' success as a product of his association with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, both have praised McDaniels over the years for his innovative contributions to their week-to-week, opponent-specific game plans. McDaniels has answered some of those questions in the past, though, guiding Matt Cassel to 10 wins after he replaced Tom Brady in 2008 and performing a similar task this season with Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett when Brady missed four games with a suspension. Brady is still playing at a high level, which means it's not out of the question McDaniels could also find a way to land Garoppolo and answer another pressing question for the 49ers moving forward by taking the job.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels still has Tom Brady playing at a high level. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The case against: McDaniels' time as a head coach in Denver was a flop. He was there for less than two full seasons and created controversy right away with his handling of Jay Cutler and drafting of Tim Tebow in the first round. There was also the walk-through taping incident that happened under his watch when the Broncos were preparing to play the 49ers in London. McDaniels has repeatedly said he has learned from his failings in Denver, but that's something that can be proved only by seeing how he fares in his second attempt.

Possible general manager pairing: ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has regularly been linked to McDaniels and there's a belief that Green Bay's Eliot Wolf would also make sense with McDaniels. According to reports from CSNBayArea, the 49ers believe McDaniels could also work with Gutekunst or Paton.

Available for hire? Not yet. The Patriots will play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. McDaniels can't be hired until the Patriots' season ends, though the 49ers could have a second interview with him during the bye week between the championship game and the Super Bowl if New England advances.

Tom Cable, Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach and offensive line coach

The case for: He's the most experienced of the three candidates and the oldest at 52. He didn't have much success as the head coach in Oakland, but he did the job for nearly three full seasons and, like McDaniels, says he has learned from the mistakes of his previous run. Cable is known for a strong rushing attack, earning praise from Marshawn Lynch, and that could work given the 49ers' current personnel. He's also currently working with two of the 49ers' general manager candidates, something neither Shanahan nor McDaniels can say.

Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable is the most experienced of the 49ers' three candidates and the oldest at 52. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The case against: Cable doesn't come with the reputation for guiding an innovative offense like the other two, and he has never been known to develop a quarterback, something that will be a big part of the 49ers' final evaluation. Cable also accrued a track record of off-field incidents in Oakland, including accusations of physical abuse of an ex-wife and girlfriend and that he punched an assistant coach. No criminal charges were filed, but that past is certain to follow Cable in any head-coaching endeavor.

Possible general manager pairing: The obvious connection here for Cable would be to work with either of the Seattle co-directors of player personnel connected to the 49ers. That would mean Trent Kirchner or Scott Fitterer would be the most likely partner for Cable.

Available for hire? Yes. Atlanta eliminated Seattle on Saturday, meaning Cable could be hired immediately.