49ers set for second meetings with Kyle Shanahan, GM candidates

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan hasn't been allowed to speak to the San Francisco 49ers since the parties first met on Jan. 6.

The Niners can't hire Shanahan as their next head coach -- the expected outcome from this extended search -- until after the Super Bowl. But the Niners can have contact with Shanahan again before he sits at the controls of Atlanta's offense in the Super Bowl.

While his focus remains on the Falcons' offense and the Super Bowl, Kyle Shanahan also has his eye on the 49ers and their search for a coach and a general manager. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

That contact is set to happen this weekend, as the Niners and Shanahan have scheduled a second interview session. Shanahan has spent this week preparing a game plan for the New England Patriots but now has a window of Friday afternoon through Saturday in which he is eligible to meet with the 49ers.

“It’s worked out pretty good because getting this bye week before the Super Bowl, we have two weeks to prepare for it," Shanahan said Thursday. "We all get the day off on Saturday before we travel on Sunday. So on Saturday, I’m going to do what I did a couple of Saturdays ago and interviewed for the first time. So I’ll get a chance to talk with them again, and we’ll see how it goes.’’

Of course, these meetings will take on a much different tone and look from the initial interview. The Niners honed in on Shanahan as their primary target almost two weeks ago, which means there's little need for trying to determine if Shanahan is the right guy for the job.

Instead, this second meeting will be more focused on what the Niners can do to put Shanahan in the best position to succeed. Niners CEO Jed York said at the outset of this process that he didn't care if he hired a general manager or a coach first, so long as the duo had a good rapport and could work together.

“I think we need to be open and flexible to structure," York said. "We need to make sure that the head coach and the general manager know each other, have a good understanding for each other. Doesn’t mean that they had to have worked together in the past, but they have to have a good respect for each other and a good understanding and know that they have similar visions and philosophies on building a football team.

"And whatever structure is the best with the people that we’re interviewing is the structure that we’re going to go with.”

Half of that equation is presumably complete as the Niners await the chance to formally hire Shanahan. But this weekend's meetings will be largely devoted to finishing the puzzle. In addition to meeting with Shanahan, the Niners are also set to meet with their two remaining general manager candidates, Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough.

Paton and McDonough are the only candidates left from the team's initial pool for the general manager job, and both will be in their second meeting with the Niners. This time, though, it's expected that Shanahan will participate in those meetings, which are scheduled to take place in Atlanta. Involving Shanahan would allow the Niners the chance to see how he interacts with Paton and McDonough and help them compare and contrast philosophies for building a team.

With no restrictions on when they can hire a general manager, it's possible the 49ers could choose one of the candidates and hire him before Shanahan would be eligible to be hired officially. That will likely depend on who hits it off with Shanahan.

Speaking to the MMQB podcast this week, Shanahan didn't sound fazed by the fact that the 49ers are looking to hire a coach again after firing each of their past two head coaches after just one season.

“You got to look into every situation for what they have, what they’re saying,” Shanahan said. “I got to talk to them a couple of weeks ago. I’ll be allowed to talk to them again this week. We’ll see what their plans are -- don’t really know yet. But that’s definitely something that’s enticing, and you hope to have an opportunity because everything takes time.

“I’ve believed it for a while. You always want the right opportunity. But I’ve been battle-tested. I think I went through a lot of situations that a lot of coordinators in the league haven’t. I think I’ve had to handle some situations or got some attention, mostly negative, that usually head coaches only have to deal with. So I think that’s helped me prepare from that standpoint.”