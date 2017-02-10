Colin Kaepernick will meet with John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan to discuss future

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In his role as a color analyst at Fox, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch covered plenty of Niners games. Along the way, Lynch and quarterback Colin Kaepernick got a chance to know each other well. It's custom before a game for the network televising it to have production meetings in which the broadcasters get to meet with select players and coaches. It's also custom for the quarterback to be one of those players.

So Lynch often found himself huddled in a room before games quizzing Kaepernick on a variety of topics. As Lynch tells it, he and Kaepernick got along quite well.

"Colin and I, when I did some 49ers games, I’d say we hit it off," Lynch said. "I think there was a trust there. So I think that trust extends. I was thrilled when he reached out. I look forward to talking with him."

"Colin and I, [49ers vice president of communications] Bob [Lange] used to say, 'He doesn’t trust many people, but he seems to trust you.'"

That already-established relationship apparently allowed Kaepernick to feel comfortable enough to reach out after Lynch was hired as the team's new general manager. Lynch, coach Kyle Shanahan and Kaepernick are now set to meet soon to discuss Kaepernick's future with the team.

It's a future in which both sides will have some say. Kaepernick can and is expected to opt out of his contract in early March. If Kaepernick surprises and chooses not to, the Niners would have the option to release him with minimal damage to the salary cap.

Of course, all parties could still come together and choose to bring Kaepernick back on a different deal.

“Colin reached out and we plan on visiting," Lynch said. "That’s something Kyle and I committed to. Kyle spoke to that in order to find out what you need you have to first really take inventory of what you have. And so, we’re still very much in the process of doing that. We’re just at the beginning of it. The first order of business is Kyle and I both really attacking it and seeing what we have here, and we’ll do that with his situation. We’ll sit down with him and if we see fit that he’s a part of it, we’ll commit to that. If not, we’ll figure things out.”

While Lynch has been spending long hours at Levi's Stadium getting to know the current roster, Shanahan has not yet had a chance to dive in and see what's in place. That will happen soon because Shanahan and his staff must get to work with Lynch and his staff on offseason priorities, including free agency and the draft.

At this stage, Shanahan's only real knowledge of the Niners roster is what he's seen on tape of their defense when he's prepared to play against them.

“With me it’s, I see a lot better than I hear," Shanahan said. "I need to go watch it on tape. Colin, just like any other player, is someone I’m going to be watching a lot of tape on over these next few weeks. Before we can look into anything, free agency, draft, anything, you have to know what the players on your team are. That doesn’t happen from just turning on a game. That happens from watching a lot of stuff. It takes a lot of time. It is a process. I am a little bit behind right now, but I have the time to do it and I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait to get started on it.”

From a numbers standpoint, Kaepernick had one of his best seasons in 2016, at least his best since 2013. He took over as the starter in Week 6 and went on to throw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just four interceptions, while completing 59.2 percent of his passes for a passer rating of 90.7, which ranked 17th in the NFL. His 468 rushing yards were second among quarterbacks, and his 6.8 yards per carry were a career high.

Of course, Kaepernick drew more attention for what happened before games than during them last season. His decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality made him a polarizing figure, though he wasn't a distraction to his teammates, who voted him the winner of the Len Eshmont Award as the 49ers player who "best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont." The award is thought to be the most prestigious in-house honor a player can receive.

Lynch indicated Thursday that the decision on Kaepernick's future will be mostly about football, but did acknowledge that many things would be taken into account.

"It will be a football decision, but I think part of that, there’s different layers to that," Lynch said. "So I think everything will be included in the decision. I’m not talking specifically about his stance, though. I think you have a quarterback, the great ones are leaders of men, so I think all of those things will be taken into account. I’m looking forward to sitting down with him, I really am."