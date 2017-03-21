Uncertain quarterback situation not a concern for 49ers' new receivers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Before free agency even began, it was no secret that the San Francisco 49ers had a serious need for help at wide receiver. An equally important necessity was making over the quarterback depth chart.

But it stood to reason that for the Niners to land their desired targets at receiver, they would need to first land a quarterback who could help attract their top priorities at receiver. Or so it seemed.

When the negotiating window opened the day before free agency began, it was clear that any such concerns were of little consequence. In fact, the 49ers got a commitment from Washington's Pierre Garcon, widely considered one of the two or three best receivers on the market, at a time when they had a grand total of zero signal callers on the roster.

It surely didn't hurt that Garcon has a longstanding and strong relationship with Niners coach Kyle Shanahan or that the 49ers made a strong financial offer that would pay Garcon more than $16 million in year one. But Garcon was quick to point out that a receiver's job remains the same no matter who is playing quarterback.

“As receivers making plays in this league, it doesn’t really matter who is throwing you the ball," Garcon said. "You know you have to catch it. As soon as the ball leaves the quarterback’s hands, it’s all up to you and we both know we can make plays regardless of who’s throwing us the ball and that’s what we’re going to do on every Sunday, even on the practice field as well. We’re just happy to have a team that wants us, that wants us to be part of the winning and keep it moving forward.”

For Marquise Goodwin, who, like Garcon, agreed to a deal with the Niners early in free agency, it was a different scenario in the sense that he didn't have a bunch of suitors lined up for his services. The Niners made sure Goodwin knew he was wanted and he also wasn't concerned about who would be throwing him the ball.

“Not really," Goodwin said. "Piggybacking off of what Pierre said, it’s important that we focus on the things that we can bring to the table, catching the ball, getting open. I think that’s what’s most important. Our job is to make the quarterback look good and I’m glad we have Brian here throwing us the ball.”

Of course, by the time Goodwin and Garcon officially signed their deals with the 49ers, the team had already signed veteran Brian Hoyer and was in the process of finalizing a deal with Matt Barkley. The team also added receiver Aldrick Robinson, another former Shanahan player soon after.

As it stands, Hoyer looks like the odds-on favorite to be the starter in 2017 as the Niners continue their search for a franchise quarterback. As Garcon sees it, the onus to turn the Niners around and make them contenders again falls on everyone, yet another reason he wasn't afraid to say yes when the opportunity arose.

"In football, one year can turn everything around," Garcon said. "We’ve done that in D.C. when I went to D.C. when Kyle brought me in. If we put our nose to the ground and just grind and play every day, I know things can turn around. Looking forward to help build something instead of being a part of something that’s already winning. So, I enjoy working hard, working for every victory and working for every play and gaining every yard I can after every catch. So, that’s what I enjoy doing and nowhere better to be than with a coach that wants you and a team that wants to win in a city that wants to win, especially with the fans too.”