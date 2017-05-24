Staying healthy, laying foundation top priorities for 49ers in OTAs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With the knowledge that organized team activities are voluntary for players, it's always fair to expect that there might end up being an absence or two when they begin.

Whether for injury, family matters, contract disputes or anything else, players around the league commonly miss an OTA or two along the way. And while it's possible there will be some players missing in the weeks to come, the San Francisco 49ers had no such absences in their first couple of practices this week.

In fact, every player the Niners expected at OTAs was present in Tuesday's session open to the media. Rookie defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and receiver Kendrick Bourne were the only two players on the 90-man roster not in attendance, but that was expected as they wait for their respective schools to close out the year. Receiver Bruce Ellington and running back Raheem Mostert were the only two players not participating on some level as they worked on a side field.

Otherwise, coach Kyle Shanahan had the majority of his 86 players at his disposal. Strong attendance is a positive for every team, but it's particularly important for a team like the Niners, who are just beginning to build a foundation.

The 49ers had all but two players on their 90-man roster in attendance for Tuesday's practice. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

“I think it’s huge," Shanahan said. "It’s something you can’t necessarily control, but you’ve definitely got to try to get the right people who it’s important to. I think it’s very hard to build a team when your team isn’t there. It’s one sport that you can practice individually and maybe make yourself bigger, faster, stronger, but on both sides of the ball, it’s 11 guys playing together. The only way to get better playing together is to be together. It is something that is very important.”

So, with that in mind, what does Shanahan hope to gain during the team's 10 OTAs and final veteran minicamp?

Just like any offseason, it starts with health. In relative terms, the Niners are pretty healthy. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman is returning from an Achilles injury but has had no limitations. The same is true of center Daniel Kilgore and his hamstring. Rookie linebacker Reuben Foster is limited to individual drills and anything that doesn't include contact as he recovers from shoulder surgery and center Jeremy Zuttah appeared to tweak a leg injury early in Tuesday's practice.

Aside from that, though, the Niners seem to be in good health. It's something Shanahan hopes continues moving forward.

“Not getting anyone hurt would be the first success," Shanahan said.

Of course, there's plenty of other goals for the Niners to accomplish over the next few weeks. It's unlikely that every player will have a full grasp of Shanahan's offense by the end of the offseason program, but the hope is that there will be enough knowledge in place that everyone knows what they're doing when they return for training camp near the end of July.

From a scheme standpoint, Shanahan's offense has a history for being opponent specific from week to week but to get to the point where a game plan can be installed, the Niners must first put in the basics. That's what they're doing now.

“It’s about trying to teach a foundation of a system that you know will carry you throughout the whole year," Shanahan said. "So, you’re trying to build the foundation of your blocking schemes, your pass patterns, how you tie them together, the stuff off of them. It’s a day-by-day process. We break down our offensive scheme into seven days, so each day we put in a group of runs, a group of passes, all types of passes and you just build it for seven days. After seven days then you kind of have the foundation of your offense. It doesn’t mean you’re going to run those exact plays, but it’s going to be something like it."

In assessing the first couple of days of having his whole team in place, Shanahan said he felt the Niners were better on Day 2 than Day 1, but also pointed out that there were a few more mistakes than he would have liked but was pleased with how hard they played.

"Just from a coaching staff, you look forward to this because you’re able to go on the field with them in the first minicamp, which is a voluntary one, but only new coaches are allowed that, so you go on the field with guys and you haven’t worked enough to really judge them too much," Shanahan said. "We put in a bunch of work here through phase one and phase two. We’ve had three weeks on the field now before yesterday, before we could go against each other. We were kind of getting sick of doing that, so we were excited for yesterday just to go against each other, compete and it’s really the first time we can evaluate from a fair perspective.”