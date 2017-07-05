NFC West Q&A: Which team is best positioned to challenge for the division?

The Seattle Seahawks again look to be the favorites in the NFC West and understandably so with most of their key defensive pieces and quarterback Russell Wilson back.

But that situation seems a bit tenuous.

The good news for Seattle is that the NFC West Division has fallen off considerably in the past year, and two of its teams -- the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams -- are in the midst of rebuilding projects. The Arizona Cardinals still boast the division's most dynamic offensive player in running back David Johnson and the best receiving corps. If quarterback Carson Palmer can hold up for the full season and the Cardinals come up with solid replacements for some of the defensive pieces they lost, they could push Seattle.

Seattle was the only NFC West team to have a winning record in 2016. Which team is best positioned to challenge the Seahawks for the division this season?

The Cardinals boast one of the most dynamic players in the league in David Johnson. Keith Birmingham/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

Josh Weinfuss, Arizona Cardinals reporter: There’s only one team that’s poised to challenge the Seahawks this year. The Cardinals are built to win at least 10 games again after making what I consider their most important offseason acquisition in signing kicker Phil Dawson. He alone should give the Cardinals enough confidence for another double-digit win total. Aside from Dawson, the Cardinals’ offense should rebound from an up-and-down season now that John Brown is healthy and Palmer has a wealth of receivers who can make up for the loss of Michael Floyd. Defensively, Arizona fine-tuned any issues it had a year ago and changed the culture in the locker room, and more veteran leadership will help guide the younger players. The addition of rookie linebacker Haason Reddick also will bolster a pass rush from both the edge and interior, making the Cardinals’ attack even more potent than last season.

Alden Gonzalez, Los Angeles Rams reporter: Honestly I don’t think anybody will challenge them. The Seahawks are a championship-caliber team, and after them it looks as if there’s a pretty significant drop-off in the NFC West. The Cardinals are relatively old at key skill positions -- specifically with Palmer at quarterback and Larry Fitzgerald as their primary receiver -- and didn’t significantly improve a team that finished below .500 last year. The Rams are coming off a 4-12 season, have retooled under a new coach and are still at least a year or two away from being legitimate contenders. The 49ers are in a rebuilding phase that will take even longer.

FPI gave the Seahawks a 75.8 percent chance of winning their division, second in the NFL only to the New England Patriots in the AFC East, and there’s a reason for that. Their defense is still elite and will benefit from the return of safety Earl Thomas. And their offense should receive a nice boost from the addition of free-agent running back Eddie Lacy. The Seahawks are getting a little long in the tooth, and their window could be closing. But they should roll to their fourth division title in the past five years. I understand the Cardinals were darlings at this time last year, but I just don’t see it now.

Sheil Kapadia, Seattle Seahawks reporter: Sometimes the most obvious answer is the correct one. And that’s the case here. It’s the Cardinals. Arizona has one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL in Johnson and has talent on three levels of its defense, even though it lost guys like defensive tackle Calais Campbell and safety Tony Jefferson this offseason. The Cardinals have question marks for sure -- specifically with the passing game and protecting Palmer. But if a couple of things fall their way, they could be dangerous. Time might be running out on the Bruce Arians/Carson Palmer/Larry Fitzgerald Cardinals, but if any team is going to wrest the division away from Seattle this season, it’s them.