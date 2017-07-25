Reuben Foster's health will help shape 49ers' linebacker group

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers will report for training camp July 27, with the first practice slated for the following day.

As we head toward the start of camp, we're previewing each position for the 49ers and the competitions that could ensue. Today we look at the linebackers, where, much like on the defensive line, there are more qualified players than there will be roster spots available. Special-teams ability and versatility will go a long way toward determining who stays and who goes.

On the roster: NaVorro Bowman, Reuben Foster, Malcolm Smith, Ahmad Brooks, Ray-Ray Armstrong, Eli Harold, Brock Coyle, Dekoda Watson, Jimmie Gilbert, Donavin Newsom

Locked in: Bowman, Foster, Smith, Brooks

Battles to watch: The 49ers' linebacker group went through a pretty extensive makeover in the offseason, as the team brought in Foster with a first-round pick and Smith, Coyle and Watson as unrestricted free agents. What's left is a deep and versatile group that should more closely resemble the dominant group of four years ago, rather than the injury-prone unit that struggled mightily in 2016.

Bowman is returning from a season-ending Achilles injury, but he was pretty much full go in the spring and looked like he was rounding back into form by the end of the offseason program. While Foster will almost certainly one day become the Niners' middle linebacker, it probably won't happen right away, as Bowman returns to his usual spot.

Foster will find himself in a more intriguing competition this season against Smith. The Niners signed Smith to a fairly lucrative deal that raised some eyebrows, but to his credit, Smith had a strong spring and made his case for the weakside linebacker job while Foster was still recovering from a shoulder injury. Foster's shoulder will replace that of quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the most watched in this year's training camp. Foster is expected to be ready to go when camp opens, after he was unable to do anything that could create contact in the spring. Both Foster and Smith should help the 49ers in some capacity this season. Foster is expected to be the starter somewhere along the way, but Smith is a proud veteran who won't cede that job easily.

The Sam linebacker spot belongs to Brooks, but there will be a heated battle for the backup role. Harold got reps with the first team when Brooks was given down time in the spring. Harold, who is probably on his last chance to deliver on his potential, felt more comfortable in coordinator Robert Saleh's attacking defense. Watson could push Harold for the spot behind Brooks and might have a leg up because of his ability to be an impact special-teams player. And we can't rule out Gilbert, who was a dynamic pass-rusher in college and could also push for a spot. It's possible San Francisco could keep Harold and either Watson or Gilbert, but the Niners might look to go a little lighter at linebacker, given the restructured defense.

As for the other backup spots, Coyle has the inside track to be No. 2 behind Bowman in the middle and also brings special-teams value. But Coyle is not a lock, because the Niners could easily move Smith or Foster inside, should something happen to Bowman. In addition, Newsom is an intriguing prospect who turned a few heads in the spring.

On the weakside, it could be an uphill battle for Armstrong, even though the Niners signed him to a contract extension in December. Like with Coyle and Watson, Armstrong can make a difference on special teams, and that might be his ticket to earning a roster spot, with Foster and Smith ahead of him on the depth chart.

All told, the Niners will probably keep six or seven linebackers. The players who stay as depth will need to have the ability to perform at multiple positions and contribute on special teams. The ones who do that the best should be positioned to win what could be one of camp's most interesting roster competitions.