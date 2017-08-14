Jerry Rice, Steve Young visit practice, offer tips on rebuilding 49ers culture

49ers receivers going through warmups with a special cameo at the end from Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice, who at 54 looks like he can still play. Video by Nick Wagoner (0:15)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Every morning when San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid and his teammates walk into the team facility, they can look at just about any wall and see photos of 49ers legends such as receiver Jerry Rice and quarterback Steve Young.

On Monday, Reid & Co. didn't have to settle for looking to a picture for inspiration. They got the real thing. Rice and Young attended the team's Monday practice and also took some time to speak at the team meeting on Monday morning.

The focus of that speech? How to re-establish the winning culture of previous 49ers glory days.

"It was really cool because their pictures [are] all over this building," Reid said. "They were just talking about that culture, how they did things and how everybody had each other's back no matter what the situation was. Not like 'I have got your back because you all can't handle it and you all are playing terribly today.' It's 'I got your back because we are in this together and we are going to dig each other out of this hole if we have a bad situation or a bad game.' So it's pretty cool to see them talking about it."

Reid recounted a story Young told about how he went to the team facility three days after the 49ers won Super Bowl XXIX because he was bored only to walk on the field and find Rice running routes. The same Rice who just a few days earlier had 10 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

"[Young] asked him what he was doing and he said, 'Man, somebody is coming to get my job next year,'" Reid said. "He's fresh off the Super Bowl and he's training for the next one. That's why he's the greatest."

After the team meeting, Rice and Young took in the practice, though in very different ways. Rice put on some 49ers training gear, gloves and cleats and went through a practice like he was a 54-year-old rookie trying to make the team. He ran routes and caught passes with the rest of the receivers during individual drills and went through reps in team drills from the side as though he was about to get his chance to actually play again.

Along the way, Rice stopped to give some instructions to receivers such as Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne. Rice and Bourne discussed their similar paths to the NFL, with both coming from smaller schools and having underwhelming 40-yard dash times.

"He told me to just focus on route running," Bourne said. "That's really what it comes down to in this league is separation, getting that little bit of separation. A lot of times you are not going to be wide open like my touchdown [against the Chiefs on Friday] was, I happened to make the guy fall but that's not going to happen every time, especially at the level I'm playing at now. Just getting that little separation was what he thought was key."

When the 49ers hired coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch in January, both made it clear that one of their goals was to open the door to past greats and make sure they feel welcome. Young attended some of the offseason program and other former 49ers have stopped by in the time since.

It's something Reid believes can help the 49ers begin anew.

"I think it does," Reid said. "When you talk about culture, to have those guys here who have won the Super Bowl, who knew what it took, it's all about the vibe. When you walk in the building and you see those faces and it's like 'Man, that's greatness right there' and you ask them how they did it and they can give you little nuggets or things that you may not have thought of before that will help you with your game. To have Jerry Rice out there, standing there in cleats, it had to be cool for the receivers to see that. It was cool for me. It was huge."