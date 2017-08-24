Jimmie Ward off PUP list, back at 49ers practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- A familiar face rejoined the San Francisco 49ers defense on Wednesday, at least on a limited basis.

After suffering a hamstring injury on training camp reporting day, Niners free safety Jimmie Ward was back doing football activities for the first time after being removed from the active/physically unable to perform list.

The 49ers did not rush Ward back to full duty, as they aim to slowly work him into the mix, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

“(We're) definitely going to take it easy with him,” Shanahan said.

That means it's unclear whether Ward will play against the Minnesota Vikings in the team's third preseason game, which is set for Sunday night.

“Of course we would like to (have him play)," Shanahan said. "But, I have really no expectations for that. We’ll see how he looks. I’m hoping we do a little bit more on Thursday and I think we’ll have a better idea after two practices.”

Ward's return comes not a moment too soon as the Niners can finally begin piecing together the defense they envisioned when training camp started. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also returned from an ankle injury on Wednesday, giving the 49ers the closest thing they've had to their projected 11 starters on defense since camp began.

In Ward's absence, the Niners have cycled through other option such as Jaquiski Tartt, Vinnie Sunseri and undrafted rookie Lorenzo Jerome. Jerome made the most of that opportunity and seems to have positioned himself well to make the roster. However, the job is still expected to be Ward's now that he's back.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's 4-3 scheme asks a lot of the free safety position, often isolating him as the last line of defense with the strong safety closer to the line of scrimmage. Getting Ward back now at least gives him a chance to get valuable reps in the scheme and at the position he hasn't played since his days at Northern Illinois.

“Jimmie is a good player, did a real good job for us in OTAs at our middle third safety," Shanahan said. "I was really excited to get him to camp here. I know it hasn’t gone the way he’s wanted with his unfortunate injury. I know I’m excited, I think everyone’s excited and I know he is. So, I look forward to getting him out there.”