49ers' starting offense looks to finish drives in third preseason game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers meet the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. It's the third preseason game for both teams and set for a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. Here's a look at three things to watch from a Niners' perspective in this one:

Brian Hoyer and the 49ers' first-team offense needs to carry the success it's had on the practice field into a game situation. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

Can the first-team offense find a rhythm?

The third preseason game is often considered the closest thing to a dress rehearsal for the regular season. It still isn't going to determine how a team will do when the real games begin but if there's ever a time to perform well in the preseason, this is it. For the Niners' starting offense, it probably offers the last, best chance to put together a long drive or two capped with a touchdown.

Through the first two weeks against Kansas City and Denver, the offense has consistently got in its own way. The sample size was small in the first game against the Chiefs, with two short drives, one of which was a three-and-out killed by a penalty that wiped out a third-down conversion. Last week, turnovers were the primary culprit as the starting offense coughed it up three times, which ended promising drives prematurely.

This week, the starters probably will play longer than in the previous two games, and if they can avoid the mistakes of previous weeks, they should get more snaps, too. Quarterback Brian Hoyer & Co. have had plenty of success on the practice field, but taking that and turning it into production in a preseason game would be helpful for a group that's still coalescing in new coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Harold's chance to nail down strongside linebacker job.

One position battle that wasn't obvious through the early weeks of training camp bubbled to the surface last week when Eli Harold got the start at strongside linebacker against the Broncos. Harold took reps with the starting defense during the week and then opened some eyes by starting over Ahmad Brooks in the game. Afterward, Shanahan said that Harold and Brooks were competing for that job. That competition didn't last much longer as the Niners released Brooks on Friday and Shanahan named Harold the starter.

Harold battled a concussion earlier in camp but has bounced back and impressed coaches with his ability to set the edge in the run game. So far, though, that hasn't manifested into production on the field in preseason games. In the first two exhibition contests, Harold has played 39 snaps but has yet to register a statistic. Of course, setting the edge in the run game is a thankless job that doesn't come with stats but Harold should get an extended opportunity to prove he deserves the starting job on a permanent basis against the Vikings.

To his credit, Harold knows that he can't take anything for granted and others such as Dekoda Watson could still push him for that spot. This will likely be the last time we see the starters for a large chunk of snaps in the preseason so it would be an ideal time for Harold to nail down the job heading toward Week 1.

Cut down on mistakes.

For the first time since he took over as coach in January, Shanahan was visibly upset in the moments after last week's loss to the Broncos. Understandably so, considering he'd just watched his team turn the ball over five times. Those turnovers not only cost the Niners the chance to finish some drives but also forced Shanahan to keep his starters in until the first half was nearly complete so they could reach their intended snap count.

In addition to the giveaways, the Niners committed 11 penalties for 86 yards. Those flags came on top of the 17 for 131 yards the Niners had in the first preseason game. Penalties are a fact of life, especially in the preseason, but Shanahan undoubtedly would like to see those numbers continue to drop this week in addition to cutting down on the turnovers.