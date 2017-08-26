C.J. Beathard excited for grandfather's selection as Hall of Fame finalist

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The good news spread fast in the Beathard family Friday morning.

As text messages made their way through the family, a few of them landed in the San Francisco 49ers locker room, where rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard was going about his work day. The first came in from his grandmother.

Bobby Beathard, grandfather of 49ers rookie QB C.J. Beathard, built two Super Bowl winners with Washington. AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

The news? Bobby Beathard, C.J.'s grandfather, finally was on the doorstep of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Beathard received his nod from the contributors committee Friday afternoon and now needs 80 percent approval from the 48-member selection committee in February to become a member of the Class of 2018. Since contributors are kept separate from other finalists, they just need 80 percent of the voters to say yes rather than weighing his credentials against other finalists.

"I was excited because I know he’s been on the ballot for quite a few years now," C.J. Beathard said. "He’s just the best person you can be around and the best grandpa and role model for me and anybody else."

C.J. Beathard said he hadn't talked to his grandfather for a few days before the announcement, but once he got word from his grandmother, he began exchanging celebratory texts with other family members.

Bobby Beathard had an executive role on teams in Miami, Washington and San Diego that claimed a combined 10 division titles, seven conference championships and four Super Bowls. Much of that success came with the Redskins, where he was general manager for a decade, beginning in 1978, and hired Joe Gibbs as head coach along with drafting Hall of Famers Art Monk, Russ Grimm and Darrell Green.

For C.J. Beathard, it wasn't until high school that he understood how big of a deal his grandfather was in football circles.

"I started realizing that more when I got into high school just how big of a deal he was and the NFL and Super Bowls he went to and won and his impact on the NFL," Beathard said. "Everyone I know that has known my grandpa has had nothing but good things to say about him. He’s just as good of a human being as there is."

Bobby Beathard, who lives in Franklin, Tennessee, has been a constant source of advice for his grandson, who is trying to win the Niners' No. 2 quarterback job in a competition with Matt Barkley after being drafted in the third round out of Iowa.

"He gives me advice all the time, but I think more than anything it’s just about character," C.J. Beathard said. "He’s the most down-to-earth, non-cocky, humble person you will ever be around. You wouldn’t know who he was by speaking to him. He never talks about himself. I think that’s the biggest thing he’s taught me is to just stay down-to-earth, stay grounded and stay humble."

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Beathard would be the first quarterback off the bench in Sunday night's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. It's the second week in a row that Beathard, not Barkley, will replace starter Brian Hoyer.

"[It's] just another opportunity to get better," Beathard said. "I’ll go in there and try and do my best and make the most of the plays I’m given, whether it’s second, third, fourth, whenever. All you can do is your best when you go in there and that’s what I’m trying to do."