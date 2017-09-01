Kyle Shanahan knows order of QBs, but unsure how many 49ers will keep

C.J. Beathard improvises and takes it all the way for a 62-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a lead on the Chargers. (0:34)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan sat down with quarterback Matt Barkley and let him know he wouldn't be playing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's preseason finale.

Shanahan had plans to take a long look at rookie quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens. In Mullens' case, it was a chance to put some snaps on tape for other teams that might have interest. For Beathard, the stakes were a bit higher as he had a final chance to make his case to be the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Brian Hoyer.

“I sat Matt down after the Minnesota game," Shanahan said. "We know what Matt can do. We’ve seen Matt a lot. We’ve seen him in this league before. We’ve seen him in practice. There’s nothing Matt could’ve done in that game to change our feeling on him. I needed to see more of C.J. We also wanted to see Nick. We haven’t given Nick a chance to play. I didn’t want him to just get in in the fourth quarter when pretty much we were just running the ball anyway. I wanted him to start the third and we thought C.J. needed more time to play.”

Beathard and Barkley have been embroiled in a battle for the backup job for most of the preseason. Barkley seemed to have a good handle on the backup job entering camp, but Beathard's quick and steady progression turned it into a hotly-contested battle much faster than many figured it could. Barkley was first off the bench in the preseason opener against Kansas City, but Beathard followed Hoyer in games two and three, then started against the Chargers.

C.J. Beathard breaks free on a 62-yard touchdown run against the Chargers on Thursday. D. Ross Cameron/AP

Beathard was 5-of-9 for 31 yards on Thursday night and he missed some throws he'd been making throughout the preseason, but he did break off a 62-yard touchdown run that surprised even himself. In four preseason games, Beathard was 26-of-45 for 401 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Suffice to say, Beathard looks to have the inside track on the No. 2 job and might even have it nailed down, though Shanahan wasn't ready to make that proclamation on Thursday night.

“Yes, we decided [on the order of quarterbacks]," Shanahan said. "But I’m going to deal with that tomorrow.”

The tomorrow Shanahan is referring to is Friday, when the Niners begin chopping their roster to the league-mandated 53 players. The Niners must remove 35 players from their current roster to get to 53 by Saturday at 1 p.m. PT. Shanahan said one of the discussions that will take place as the 49ers begin making those roster moves is whether to keep two or three quarterbacks on the active roster.

It's also possible the Niners could go with just Hoyer and Beathard and bring Mullens back to the practice squad.

"I would love to keep three quarterbacks," Shanahan said. "That’s going to be a hard debate. Not about the quarterback position, but how we look at the rest of the roster.”