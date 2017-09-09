49ers hope for Brian Hoyer to get off to another fast start against Panthers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers kick off the regular season at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Here's a look at three things to watch in this matchup:

The unknown vs. the familiar

There's no shortage of familiarity between Niners coach Kyle Shanahan and the Panthers. As the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator for the past two years, Shanahan played the Panthers twice a year and has a good handle on what they like to do, especially on defense.

Of course, that's also a two-way street since the Panthers have a good idea of what Shanahan wants to do as he's running the same offensive scheme and brought a similar defensive scheme.

When it comes to passing in September and October, Brian Hoyer ranks with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

But as Shanahan points out, teams do evolve from year to year.

"I think it’s always hard for everybody earlier in the year," Shanahan said. "You want to study a bunch of tape, but you study last year's and you don’t know what’s changed. You study preseason, but you don’t know what they’re setting you up for. There’s guys who aren’t on the team anymore. So, regardless of being on a new team or an old team, that’s stuff that’s tough for guys every single year. Even if they’ve done the scheme forever, there’s always going to be new wrinkles. Usually stuff that they really like, they don’t show much in preseason. You go into that every year thinking like that. Yeah, I do think it helps you when you are on a new staff and they aren’t quite sure, but I have been an offensive coordinator for a while, so there’s definitely lots of tape that they can look at, so it’s not like they have no idea.”

While Shanahan and the Niners should have a good idea of what to expect from the Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton, there will be some changes on Carolina's end. Adding running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Curtis Samuel has given the Panthers speed and versatility they haven't had in some time. How, exactly, they'll be deployed is something the Niners will have to be wary of.

"You just don’t know what you’re going to get," Shanahan said. "When a guy can be everywhere and he’s versatile, it limits what a defense can do, some of the situations that he can put you in.”

Keep an eye on McCaffrey, in particular. His game-changing ability is well known to Bay Area fans and the 49ers must be cognizant of where he is at all times.

A classic fast start for Hoyer?

Niners quarterback Brian Hoyer is as at home as he has felt in his career and is brimming with confidence going into his first game with the team. That's because Hoyer is extremely comfortable in Shanahan's offense and knows that he will be steering the ship entering the season for the first time in a long time.

"I think for me this has been the most fun I’ve ever had playing football," Hoyer said. "It’s the most comfortable I’ve ever been. Being able to come in day one and kind of be handed the reins and have the control and implement the offense and do those things and get all the reps, I think it’s been huge. For me, I feel really good about where we are heading into Week 1 and we’ve just got to keep improving. We’ve improved all offseason. I feel like we got better each day in training camp and we’ve got to keep that same mentality heading into the regular season.”

The test for Hoyer will be turning that comfort into production. Going off his history in the league, Hoyer could be poised for a big start to the season. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Hoyer has 25 passing touchdowns and five interceptions in games played in September and October since 2014. That's the third-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the NFL in that span, trailing only Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, those numbers make a drastic drop in November through January, when Hoyer has 12 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, the third-worst ratio in the league in that time.

For now, the focus is just on this week and the Panthers. Shanahan's knowledge of Carolina's defense and Hoyer's recent history of hot starts could bode well for the 49ers in the opener. But Carolina has plenty of talent on defense, particularly in the front seven, that won't make it easy on Hoyer & Co. come Sunday.

Setting the tone against the run

The 49ers were historically bad against the run last season, yielding a franchise-worst 2,654 yards, a development that actually began in their Week 2 loss at Carolina when the Panthers and running back Fozzy Whittaker rolled over them to the tune of 176 rushing yards on the way to a 19-point victory.

Much has changed in Santa Clara in the time since. The Niners wiped away most of the defensive coaching staff, revamped the scheme, moved pieces already in place around and added some talented young players via the draft.

As part of new coordinator Robert Saleh's 4-3 defensive scheme, which has roots in Pete Carroll's Seattle defense, the No. 1 goal for this year's defense is finding a way to stop the run and making it a point to set that tone right away.

How important is it?

"Paramount," safety Eric Reid said. "The [top of the] list of our things is to stop the run, force them to pass the ball. This is a team that loves to run the ball. They set up their big plays off of play action, Cam loops out and throws it deep. We have to get the run stopped and get into situations where they know they have to throw the ball and let the D-line get after them."

As Reid points out, the Panthers provide a stiff test right off the bat for the Niners' run defense. With Newton capable of making plays with his feet and veteran Jonathan Stewart a steady presence, Carolina has consistently been one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the league. Since Newton arrived in 2011, the Panthers are third in the league in rushing yards per game (131.8) and seventh in yards per carry (4.45).

The 49ers hope that Saleh's attacking, aggressive scheme combined with a return to health for middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman and the additions of nose tackle Earl Mitchell and weakside linebacker Reuben Foster are enough to turn the tide and get a rightfully maligned run defense off on the right foot.