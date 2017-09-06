Jimmie Ward, George Kittle limited in 49ers practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers released their first official participation report of the season after wrapping up Wednesday's practice.

While the list is short, there are two potential starters dealing with hamstring injuries who have uncertain statuses heading into Sunday's season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Free safety Jimmie Ward and tight end George Kittle have had hamstring issues during the preseason and both were limited in Wednesday's practice.

In Ward's case, he did some running on a side field in the portion of practice open to media and coach Kyle Shanahan indicated he wasn't sure if Ward would be involved in team drills.

"Once he can string together a few good days in a row is when we'll feel better about putting him in the game," Shanahan said.

The 49ers pulled Ward off the physically unable to perform list a couple of weeks ago but he's only been able to practice on a limited basis in the time since. If Ward can't play this week, the Niners will have to choose between undrafted rookie Lorenzo Jerome and Jaquiski Tartt, both of whom spent time with the starting defense in the preseason and training camp.

"Both those guys will be competing," Shanahan said. "They've got three days to do it. Depends how we use them, what packages. I'll probably have a better answer for you on Sunday."

While Ward wasn't doing much in the early stages of practice, Kittle seemed to be a little bit further along. He, too, is listed as limited but was working in special teams drills during practice.

Kittle is listed as the starting tight end on the Niners' first unofficial depth chart but Shanahan said Wednesday his role this week will depend on health as well as where he fits into the game plan.

"That will be on situations, down-and-distance, how healthy he is," Shanahan said. "He's another guy who will be limited today. We've got three (tight ends) on our roster, so we'll see how that plays out throughout the week. We won't really know that until Sunday."

Here's the Niners' full injury report for Wednesday:

Limited: FS Jimmie Ward (hamstring), TE George Kittle (hamstring), DE Aaron Lynch (back)