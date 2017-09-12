49ers' defense offers improvement, but consistent pass rush is needed

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- If Sunday's 20-point loss to the Carolina Panthers felt all too familiar for the San Francisco 49ers' faithful, it would be understandable.

In many ways, the 23-3 defeat at the hands of the Panthers did bear a striking resemblance to many of the losses the team suffered a year ago. With one notable exception.

“I don’t think the defensive side looked like last year,” San Francisco linebacker NaVorro Bowman said.

Indeed, if there was one positive to take away from Sunday's game, it was a defense that fared much better against Carolina quarterback Cam Newton & Co. After four quarters on Sunday, the Panthers had posted 287 total yards, with 116 on the ground, for an average of 4 yards per play. Only in their two meetings with the woeful Los Angeles Rams in 2016 did the 49ers allow less than that yardage total and fewer yards per play average.

Compared to a Week 2 meeting with Carolina that happened nearly a year ago, the 49ers made significant strides. In last season's game, the Panthers gouged the Niners for 529 yards, with 176 on the ground, and an average of 6.78 yards per play. Carolina scored 46 points in that victory.

“The way the game played out, [the defense] gave us a chance," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "The two touchdowns they gave up were off the turnovers on a very short field. I thought they did a decent job in the run game and the pass game. They got us the ball twice with two turnovers. Unfortunately, we had two of our own. Again, I’ll see the tape, but I’m definitely never satisfied and want us to do better in all facets, but it looked like they competed pretty well.”

As Shanahan pointed out, the Niners' defense only allowed points when put in difficult situations. Both of Carolina's touchdowns came following San Francisco turnovers, and two of the Panthers' three field goals followed failed attempts to go for it on fourth down near midfield. On those four scoring drives, Carolina only traveled 124 yards, an average of 31 yards per scoring drive.

“I thought the defense played well as a whole," 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas said. "We definitely need to do better on turnovers, but we’re a great defense. We can prove it, and we can show it. It’s going to be a long, fun year with these guys.”

Within that defensive performance, the 49ers had a handful of standout performances. Linebacker Reuben Foster looked like he already was the Niners' best player on just his first 11 snaps before suffering an ankle injury that forced him from the game. Jaquiski Tartt, who filled in at free safety, made an impressive one-handed catch for an interception, and Bowman looked like he had returned to health, particularly in the run game.

Speaking of the run game, while the Panthers went over 100 rushing yards, they managed just over 3 yards per carry against a defense that a year ago was the worst in franchise history and one of the worst in NFL history.

“Compared to last year, yeah, of course [it was good]," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "Obviously, they still got over 100 yards. We’re shooting for less than 100. Like I said, we’ve got to watch that film and see what happened. We’ve got to take it a day at a time.”

Of course, it wasn't all positive for the defense on Sunday. There were some busted coverages in the secondary, and were it not for an erratic performance from Newton, the numbers could have been worse.

Perhaps most alarming was the lack of a consistent pass rush. The 49ers only blitzed the Panthers twice, according to ESPN Stats & Information data, but Newton connected on both throws for a total of 43 yards and a touchdown. The rest of the time, the Niners attempted to send a standard rush, leaning on their front to create pressure. More often than not, it didn't happen.

The 49ers finished with no sacks and two quarterback hits. While new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's scheme isn't overly complicated, there are nuances to some of the stunts and movements upfront. Those are things that must still get worked out, as the Niners don't have a dominant edge rusher they can lean on to win on a down-to-down basis.

"As a unit, as a D-line, we need to work on our pass-rush lanes, because there were times when guys could have got there today, but he stepped up in the pocket and ran a little bit or he broke the contain and ran a little bit," Buckner said of Newton. "So we have just, as a unit, got to work on our pass rushing together. If we pass rush together, we have got so many guys, we’ll start getting sacks and start getting it rolling."

All told, the Niners seem well aware that one week does not a season make, and there's still a long way to go before their defense can rightfully claim any sort of accolades. Remember, just a year ago, they opened the season with a shutout of the Rams and then went on to become the league's worst defensive unit. Those memories haven't faded, though Buckner and his teammates have faith that Sunday's performance will become more the norm than the exception.

"I can see the direction this team is going to go," Buckner said. "Obviously, there are things we’ve got to fix, but as a defense, we did all right. Like I said, there’s stuff we have to fix, but I like the direction this team is going. I know Coach Shanahan is going to get that offense going. We’re trusting in the systems, and we’re going to come back next week rolling.”